Due to the severe storms that affected our area in the overnight hours, delivery of some copies of today's News Messenger will be delayed. We expect the bulk of deliveries to be completed by 11 a.m. Our online e-edition is live and can be accessed at https://www.marshallnewsmessenger.com/eedition/ .
