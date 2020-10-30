In preparation for Election Day, the Harrison County Elections Office will conduct a second public logic and accuracy test of tallying equipment on Sunday at the elections office.
The test is open to the public and will start at 2:30 p.m. at the elections office, located at 415 E. Burleson St.
“We need to run a second public test just to verify that any votes that were cast in pencil are counted by the scanning machines,” explained Elections Administrator Donald Robinette.
“That was the result of the first test. It did count votes cast in pencil with no problem,” he said of the accurate results of the first pre-election test, which was conducted Oct. 9, prior to early voting.
Robinette said this particular tested slated for Sunday only affects the paper ballots.
“Originally, the idea was because of COVID that pencils had been suggested, so that a voter could use and then throw away,” he said. “However, it was quickly decided to go ahead back to pens and just sanitize them after use.”
Early Voting Schedule
Friday is the last day for early voting. To accommodate voters, polls will stay open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On the ballot are federal, state, city, county and school elections. The three cities and five schools that have contracted with the elections office to help conduct their elections are: the city of Marshall, the city of Waskom, the City of Longview, New Diana ISD, Hallsville ISD, Elysian Fields ISD, Waskom ISD and Karnack ISD.
The seven early voting polling places for Harrison County are: Waskom sub-courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.; Harleton Community Center, 4335 Community St.; Hallsville’s Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St.; ESD No. 9 in Elysian Fields, 130 Farm-to-Market Road 451; Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 E. Loop 281; Karnack’s T.J. Taylor Community Center, 15642 Farm-to-Market Road 134; and the Harrison County Main Elections Office at 415 E. Burleson St. in Marshall.
In an effort to promote a smooth election process, the The League of Women Voters of Texas encourages all to take advantage of voting early.
“If you have not already voted, please vote. Take advantage of the shorter lines during the early voting period that ends Friday, October 30th,” Grace Chimene, President of the League of Women Voters of Texas, said as the League promoted early voting as the fastest, easiest, and safest way to participate in the General Election.
The League, a nonpartisan civic nonprofit organization, reminds voters that its popular nonpartisan Voters Guide is still available in a printable format in both English and Spanish and on online via the League’s website, lwvtexas.org, or at VOTE411.org.