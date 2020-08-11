HALLSVILLE — The new community group “Together Hallsville,” held its first major event to help the community on Sunday by handing out more than 500 free hamburger meals and more than 200 backpacks full of supplies for students.
The group is now looking to collect about 100 more backpacks full of school supplies before Hallsville ISD students start school on Thursday.
“It was an amazing outpouring of volunteers from several different churches,” Organizer Johnny Horne said Monday. “We also had an outpouring of donations from hamburger buns, hamburger meat, cookies, water bottles, chips and all of the volunteers had a blast. We handed out 400 burgers in the first 30 minutes.”
Together Hallsville was formed with a mission to offer random acts of kindness in an effort to combat the recent negativity in the world, Horne said previously.
Group members collected and handed out gift cards to random strangers in the Hallsville area a week ago and then began preparing for the hamburger and school supply event.
“The response from the community was overwhelming and we just want to say, ‘thank you, thank you,’” he said.
The group now has volunteers working to build 100 plexi-glass sneeze guards to be donated to Hallsville ISD teachers to help protect them in their classrooms, Horne said.
Donations for backpacks and school supplies are still being collected at Hallsville City Hall and Cajun Tex in Hallsville.
“Together Hallsville” is formed after the style of “One Love Longview,” another nearby group recently formed to help Longview community members.
Panola County has a group called “Love Well,” that held its first event feeding 1,000 people on Saturday, and a fourth group formed in Tyler called, “One Love Tyler,” held its first event recently called “Feed the First” where they fed first responders in Tyler free breakfast.
Anyone can join any of the four groups, all of which have their own Facebook pages under their names, “One Love Longview,” “One Love Tyler,” “Love Well,” and “Together Hallsville.”