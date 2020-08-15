HALLSVILLE — Hallsville ISD teachers got a helping hand to keep them safe for the new 2020-21 school year from a group of “Together Hallsville” volunteers who teamed up to make sneeze guards for their classrooms.
More than 120 sneeze guards are being donated to Hallsville ISD teachers which were built by volunteers from the new, local group, “Together Hallsville,” which also recently hosted a hamburger and school supply giveaway.
“We have made 120 so far and still have orders to fill,” Together Hallsville creator Johnny Horne said Friday.
Donations for the supplies to build the shields came from Champions Gym, Cajun Tex which Horne and his wife Donna Horne own, Made to Love Ministries and a private donation.
Members of the Hallsville High School National Honors Society and Boy Scouts, along with adult volunteers from Together Hallsville spent the past couple of weeks assembling and painting the sneeze guards for Hallsville ISD teachers who teach younger children that are too young to fall under Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate. The teachers who wanted a sneeze guard in their classrooms put in a request for one from the group.
Forty of the sneeze guards were delivered to Hallsville East Elementary School on Friday with more to be delivered to other campuses in the coming days. Teachers who would like to request a shield for their classroom can contact Together Hallsville through its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/949796605467182/
In addition to sneeze guards, some Hallsville ISD teachers joined together before the first day of the 2020-21 school year to pray for protection for district students and staff throughout the school year as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Hallsville Intermediate School teacher Annie Williams McGee shared on the group’s page that more than 50 campus staff members voluntarily gathered together on Wednesday to pray for God’s protection throughout the year.
“This morning a coworker felt the Lord lay upon her heart to lead a prayer meeting for this school year,” McGee wrote on Facebook. “She invited anyone who wanted to come, to come and pray for our students, staff, and school year. Fifty plus staff members showed up and prayed over the 2020-21 school year. We prayed and worshiped the Lord for the goodness that He is, even in the midst of everything going on. God is good. He knew exactly what my campus needed to start this year off right. The kiddos start (Thursday) and now I can confidently say that we will get through this. We laid it at the feet of Jesus. He is in control. I am so blessed to work at Hallsville Intermediate.”
Hallsville ISD students returned to school on Thursday, along with Marshall ISD students. Harleton and Elysian Fields ISDs students returned on Monday and Waskom ISD students returned on Wednesday. Jefferson and Karnack ISDs students will begin their school year on Monday.