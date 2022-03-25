Harrison County students who have spent the past few months working on livestock and agriculture mechanics projects saw the fruits of their labor on Thursday as the Harrison County Agri-Business Association’s annual Farm City Week 2022 wrapped up with a record-setting live auction sale.
The unofficial number of total auction sales for livestock on Thursday topped more than $423,000 — surpassing 2021’s then-record-breaking sale by more than $100,000.
“This is a huge record sale for Farm City Week,” Harrison County Agri-Business Board member and Harrison County Extension Agent MattGarrett said Thursday. “This sales total doesn’t even include add ons or the ag mechanics silent auction.”
Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall was packed on Thursday as FFA and 4-H students showed off their ag mechanics projects, followed by the live auction.
Following a week of livestock shows at Marshall City Arena — which included steer and heifer shows, goat and lamb shows, and hog, rabbit and broiler shows — interested buyers grabbed a number and standing room-only spots at Bear Creek Smokehouse’s pit room as the auctioneer began offering up the winning livestock.
Garrett said Thursday’s sale saw the highest ever total sales for Farm City Week and also saw some of the highest ever single item sales for Farm City Week.
“Our champion steers brought in an all time high,” Garrett said of the price tag the premium livestock was sold for on Thursday. “The champion steer sold for about $2,500 more than last year, and the reserve champion steer sold for about $6,000 more than last year.”
Garrett said huge price tags weren’t the only high numbers at the auction on Thursday as Farm City Week’s last day drew in a record number of guests at Bear Creek Smokehouse.
“This is a record number of people coming out to support these kids at Farm City Week,” Garrett said.
The grand champion steer was purchased for $14,000 on Thursday by Kenny Knox and Casey Slone Construction. The reserve grand champion steer was purchased for $11,000 by Bud McCracken.
The grand champion hog was purchased for $4,000 on Thursday by Marshall Ford/Maverick Chevrolet, and the reserve grand champion hog was purchased for $3,500 by Parker Fence Company.
The grand champion lamb was purchased for $3,000 on Thursday by Patterson Dodge, and the reserve grand champion lamb was purchased for $5,000 by Cold Water Creek Land and Cattle.
The grand champion goat was purchased for $4,000 by Patterson Dodge on Thursday, and the reserve grand champion goat was purchased for $3,500 by Patterson Dodge.
The grand champion rabbit was purchased for $2,000 on Thursday by Brad Burris Century 21, and the reserve grand champion rabbit was purchased for $2,000 by X-Torc Energy Services.
The grand champion broiler was purchased for $2,250 on Thursday by S&R Construction, and the reserve grand champion broiler was purchased for $2,500 by Parker Fence Company.
The grand champion ag mechanics project made by Tucker Soules of Hallsville FFA sold for $5,250 to Mike Smelley on Thursday. The reserve grand champion ag mechanics project made by Cody Hess of Waskom FFA was sold for $1,100 to Carolyn Stroman.