TOPS, or Taking Pounds Off Sensibly, has a local chapter right here in Marshall that works to help group members reach and maintain their weight goals, with healthy living programs and support from fellow group members.
The organization has been around in Marshall since 1975, with the goal of promoting a healthier way of living in the city for community members of all ages, races and ethnicities.
“Our goal is always to offer each other support and community,” said Diane Shaw, with TOPS.
The organization meets once a week on Wednesday mornings at Summit Methodist Church of Marshall in the youth building, where community members attend a private weigh-in and then a group meeting.
According to Shaw, the weigh-ins are private and contribute to the group’s larger goal of gaining or losing a certain number of pounds together.
The group then holds an hour-long meeting where they host different programs, presented both by group members and special guests, all with the focus on healthy eating, exercise, making smarter food choices and more.
“I’ve tried a lot of other things, and this works,” said Leanna Westergaard with TOPS, “We could not ask for a better group, or more support.”
Group dues are $6 a month to participate in the program, with a percentage of those funds gifted to the month’s biggest weight loss winner every month.
Additionally, the program offers special perks to those who participate in the walking programs, who receive ribbons for steps they have taken, as well as other special programs run throughout the year.
The organization does not promote a specific diet like other healthy eating organizations do, or require members to purchase certain meals or keep extensive logs. Instead, the program is focused on personal accountability and encouragement from those who are also members of the group.
“There are a lot of things out there when it comes to dieting and exercise, but this community of support goes a long way,” Shaw said.
Along with the TOPS members, once a member reaches their weight loss goals they are considered a KOPS, or Keeping Off Pounds Sensibly, to help them maintain their weight loss goals.
A number of members of the Marshall group have already reached that level, including Shaw, who still maintains membership in the organization as a way to both encourage others and maintain her own weight loss.
“We want to be an example for them, to everyone, to show them that they can reach their own goals,” said group leader Chris Wren.
New members are always encouraged to attend meetings, the first of which is free of charge. After that, members are expected to pay their $6 month dues, and an additional $.50 per meeting to support the organizations.
More information on the national TOPS program can be found at www.tops.org, with information on the Marshall branch found by contacting Shaw at (903) 578-7895.