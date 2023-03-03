At least one confirmed tornado touched down in the Kellyville and Berea communities of Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur said Thursday after a first round of storms passed through the region.
The National Weather Service said Thursday night it would survey three areas in Harrison and Marion counties for possible tornado damage from the first round of today’s storms on Friday.
The first area is in Harrison County, a line going from the Panola County border through Marshall and Woodlawn. A second area is a line from Harrison County to Marion County, going from northwest of Jefferson to Kellyville. The last a line in Marion and Cass counties in Texas and Miller County, Arkansas, between Marshall and Jefferson, south of Atlanta and north of Doddridge, Arkansas.