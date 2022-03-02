All incumbents in local contested races proved to be the victor in their respective elections for the March 1 Republican and Democratic Party Primaries, unofficial totals show.
All tallies encompassed early voting and Election Day ballots. Absentee ballots were included in the early voting totals.
Elections Administrator Donald Robinette noted that local officials wrapped up counting results early Wednesday morning.
“The ballot board was retired at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning,” Robinette said.
He thanked all for being patient, as they maneuvered through some technical difficulties.
“Thank you to the public for your patience as we worked through various challenges,” said Robinette. “Everyone was able to generate their printed vote record and all these ballots were counted."
Republican Party Primary
For the hotly contested county GOP Party chair seat, incumbent Lee Lester won by 888 votes. Lester received an overall total of 3,784 total votes or 56.65 percent of the vote. A total of 1,808 of them were cast on Election Day and 1,976 during early voting. Challenger Ed Smith III took a total of 2,896 votes or 43.35 percent of the vote. Of those, a total of 1,217 were cast on Election Day and 1,679 during early voting.
Lester expressed his thanks to supporters Wednesday.
“Thanks to all my friends,” said Lester. “Now it’s time to come together to build the party. Our country needs us to put the past aside and work for a better future.”
For County Clerk, Republican Liz Whipkey James was re-elected, earning a total of 4,261 votes or 63.02 percent of the vote. A total of 2,029 of them were cast on Election Day and 2,332 during early voting. Challenger Debra Hatfield received a total of 2,559 votes or 36.98 percent of the vote; 1,112 of her votes were cast on Election Day and 1,447 during early voting. There was no contender in the Democratic Party primary.
Whipkey expressed thanks to her supporters.
For Pct. 4 County Commissioner, Republican Jay Ebarb retained his seat by 747 votes or 67.90 percent of the vote against opponent, JR Barrett.
In that race, Ebarb gained 1,417. Barrett received 670 votes or 32.10 percent of the vote. Of the total ballots for Ebarb, 660 of them were cast on Election Day and 341 during early voting. Of the total ballots for Barrett, 341 were cast on Election Day and 329 during early voting. There was no contender in the Democratic Party primary.
Ebarb said he’s very appreciative for getting elected for another term.
“I feel very humbled to get to represent the citizens of Precinct 4 and Harrison County for another term,” Ebarb stated Wednesday. “Many thanks for the people who supported and voted for me.”
Democratic Party Primary
For local Democratic Party chair, incumbent Maxine Golightly was reseated, retaining her seat by 1,299 votes against opponent, Rhys Blavier.
In that race, Golightly garnered 1,483 ballots or 88.96 percent of the vote; Blavier received 184 votes or 11.04 percent of the vote. Of the total ballots for Golightly, 595 of them were cast on Election Day and 888 during early voting. Of the total ballots for Blavier, 63 were cast on Election Day and 121 during early voting.
Additionally, in the Democratic Party Primary, Pct. 2 Commissioner incumbent Zephaniah Timmins won the Democratic choice, getting 68.62 percent of the vote, defeating opponent Robert Earl Johnson III 492 to 225. A total of 176 of Timmins’ votes were cast on Election day and 316 during early voting. A total of 114 of Johnson’s votes were cast on Election Day and 111 during early voting.
The winner of that race will face Republican challenger Chad Graff in November. Graff ran unopposed in the Republican Party Primary.
Future election
Also in November, Republican Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace candidate, Don Jordan, who was unopposed in the March Primary will run against Democratic Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace candidate, Demisha Crawford, who was also unopposed in the Primary.