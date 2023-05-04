Children of all ages are invited to a free afternoon of fun this Saturday with the Marshall Rotary Club as it hosts its second annual Touch a Truck event in downtown Marshall.
The event, according to organizer Stormy Nickerson, is twice the size of last years, with over 36 vehicles and around 50 booths planned to be set up.
Each and every booth will be outfitted with children’s game or craft, all of which will be free for the community.
“We want this event to be focused on free, family fun,” Nickerson said, “Its just a fun environment where we can come together as a community.”
Trucks on site during the event will include:
- Texas State Technical College “Big Red” 18-Wheeler
- SWAT vehicle, Deputy Vehicle, and brand-new Rescue vehicle — Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- U.S. Army vehicle
- Forestry Bucket Truck — Asplundh Tree Expert Company
- Brookshire’s Grocery Company / Super One Grocery Motorized Grocery Cart
- Cowboy Cadillac Limo – Cammack Family Sullivan Funeral Home
- Construction vehicles — Harrison County Road & Bridge Department
- Rescue vehicle, Police car, Ram Truck, and Animal Control Truck — Marshall Police Department
- Ambulance — Christus Trinity EMS Service
- School Bus with preschool car seats — Marshall Independent School District
The event is not a fundraiser for the rotary, according to Nickerson, who emphasized that every dollar donated to the event by sponsors goes directly to the event.
“We were able to get the word out to all of our local day cares, purchase a bill board and expand what we are offering for this year,” she said.
Children and their families can expect Happy the Clown to be on site during the event, as well as face painting, soccer games and a plethora of prizes to win.
Additionally, Nickerson stated that the event was focused on children’s literacy, and with help from Patterson Dodge Jeep Ram they will be offering a free book to up to 1,000 children in attendance.
“We have tons of boxes of new books to give out, and these are nice books, great childhood books that everyone should get the chance to read,” she said.
Thrift Life also donated over 1,400 “pre loved” books that will also be given out throughout the event to children and their families.
“We want every child to leave with at least one book, but hopefully with quite a few,” Nickerson said.
Community organizations will also be present, both hosting games and children’s crafts, but also to offer a wide range of information for the community to take advantage of.
Nickerson added that the event set up offers the perfect opportunity for children to be entertained while their parents get vital information about upcoming summer programs, community food options, healthcare and day care programs and much more.
Local first responders will also be present during the event, with representatives from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Marshall Police Department and Marshall Fire Department. She added that new this year, U.S. Army representatives will also participate in Saturday’s event.
Nickerson said that the event will feature a reveal of a new sheriff’s office rescue vehicle that has just been wrapped and has not yet been revealed to the public.
“It’s exciting to have that special reveal during the event, and it also is the perfect opportunity for children to have their first experience with first responders in a safe and positive setting,” Nickerson said.
Food trucks from Taco Bueno and the Sweet Shack, and options from Pop Culture, will also be present for purchase by the community.
Saturday’s event will be held in downtown Marshall from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If there is severe weather, the event will be rescheduled May 13.