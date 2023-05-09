Sirens, horns and toots mixed with the sweet sounds of laughter filled the air as the annual Touch a Truck event returned to downtown Marshall Saturday, bringing the community together for a day of fun.
“We were absolutely thrilled with the community turnout as well as, of course, our vendor and our vehicle turnout,” said event organizer Stormy Nickerson with the Marshall Rotary Club.
“Both of them were actually over double than what we had last year,” Nickerson said, observing the size of the large crowd. “I think it really shows the community coming out together and supporting one another to do a free event for our community. I’m really proud of what we did.”
The free event was presented by The Rotary Club of Marshall. From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the event offered children a chance to get in the driver’s seat of various specialty vehicles — from big rigs to emergency units, to dump trucks and more. The event offered fun for the entire family and featured 36 vehicles and approximately 50 booths, with free crafts, games and more.
Nickerson thanked all sponsors for helping make the event a success and free for all. Some highlights included appearances by Happy the Clown, Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Blue Bear, and free face paintings by Faces Alive Face Painting.
“The thing we’re so proud of is it just gave people a chance to come together; and Rotary is all about diversity and inclusion, she said. “What you saw there, there were no borders there. There were communities coming together.”
Nickerson said she especially loved the fact that the event attracted every aspect of the community, particularly bridging the gap with the Hispanic community.
“I love the fact I got a chance to meet so many people from the community… I love the fact that there were so many from the Hispanic community,” she said. “That’s the take away for me, is hopefully as a Rotary Club we’re staying true to what our mission, which is first of all that we focus on literacy by giving away the books. We honored literacy during the event and we really tried to bring the community together, trying to stimulate inclusion in the community.”
Trucks on site during the event included:
- Texas State Technical College “Big Red” 18-Wheeler
- SWAT vehicle, Deputy Vehicle, and brand-new Rescue vehicle — Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- U.S. Army vehicle
- Forestry Bucket Truck — Asplundh Tree Expert Company
- Brookshire’s Grocery Company / Super One Grocery Motorized Grocery Cart
- Cowboy Cadillac Limo — Cammack Family Sullivan Funeral Home
- Construction vehicles — Harrison County Road & Bridge Department
- Rescue vehicle, Police car, Ram Truck, and Animal Control Truck — Marshall Police Department
- Ambulance — Christus Trinity EMS Service
- School Bus with preschool car seats — Marshall Independent School District
- Nesbitt Volunteer Fire Department