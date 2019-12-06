A procession of bikers and hot rods will parade through town Saturday, bearing Christmas gifts to be donated to the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund, as part of the 19th annual Toy Run.
The run will begin at 10 a.m., starting at Heritage House, of Marshall, at 5915 Elysian Fields Road.
“I started it when I was in the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, it was 19 years ago, and now Rusty Lug Nuts, our car club, puts it on,” said Donald Reeves.
All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome to attend. Organizers ask that they please bring an unwrapped toy for a child age 12 or younger to be donated to the Empty Stocking Fund, which provides Christmas gifts for children in need in Harrison County.
Reeves said the event always offers free food and fun.
“If we have good weather, like today, we’ll have a crowd out there,” said Reeves.
The route will start at Heritage House, turn on Airport Road, head on US Highway 80 and back east, hit the loop, and to the drop off location for the Empty Stocking Fund toys.
“It’s fun for me and the Heritage House is really nice to us, too,” said Reeves. “They serve donuts and coffee before it starts. People come from surrounding areas like Longview or Hallsville.
“Anybody can come. It doesn’t matter. All are welcome,” said Reeves.