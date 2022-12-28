The Tracy Andrus Foundation celebrated the holiday season with a Sprinkles and Sparkles Christmas Dinner and Giveaway, showering local families with a festive feast and gifts.
“They really showed up and I thank God for that,” director Tracy Andrus said of the standing room-only crowd.
The foundation, located at 303 W. Burleson St., welcomed the public to come and indulge in the holiday treat. Through the giveaway, the foundation was able to gift children from ages 1 to teens with their Christmas wish lists.
Residents from East Texas Open Door residential girls home and the Belaire Manor Apartments were able to share in the home-cooked feast. The foundation is happy to have adopted the apartment complex this year, which is home to a host of underserved families.
“This is in our heart. This is the mission,” Andrus said of being able to give a hand up at Christmastime.
“When your mission is genuine, you’re going to do what’s in your heart,” he said. “This is something that we do and this is what we wanted to do. Everything worked out great.
“We had good participation from some of our people from Wiley College and from MISD. These folks pulled together with us. We just made things happen and I’m proud of them.
“It really touched my heart to see the group that was in here — standing room only,” he said.
Andrus said he was happy to be able to reopen the foundation’s shelter back up for the Christmas holidays, too, after having to temporarily close it earlier this month due to a lack of funding.
“We opened the shelter back up for the weekend. Anybody that wanted to come in, they were welcome to come on in,” he said, sharing the homeless tenants were also gifted with presents and partook in the Christmas meal, too.
“This place was full with presents. It was packed,” said Andrus.
Presents ranged from bicycles to Tonka trucks, baby dolls, scooters, iPads, basketballs and art supplies. The teenage young ladies were gifted make-up and lip gloss from their wish lists.
The menu for the day included smoked turkey, spiraled honey ham, cornbread dressing, dirty rice, cranberry sauce, red velvet cake and specialty pies.
“They made all kinds of stuff. Everybody just pitched in,” said Andrus.