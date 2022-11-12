The Tracy Andrus Foundation held its first annual silent auction and fundraiser dinner last week to benefit the foundation’s programs and the people it serves.
“I want to first of all thank everyone who donated. We definitely have had some people in our community and business owners who donated real nice things,” said founder and executive director Tracy Andrus.
Donations, valued at hundreds of dollars, were contributed to the cause from various businesses, including Lowe’s, Bear Creek Smokehouse, The Red Poppy Salon & Day Spa and more.
“All of this, 100 percent of the funds that we raise here, all of this goes towards helping to support,” said Andrus. “These are not operational funds; these funds are strictly dedicated to programming; and I really appreciate it.”
The Tracy Andrus Foundation is located at the former Police/Fire Complex at 303 W. Burleson St. in Marshall. Funds raised assist with operation of the foundation’s various programs, including the emergency low-barrier homeless shelter, safe homes for domestic violence victims, GED courses, free laundry services, free meals and more.
“I want to thank the people of Marshall, Texas for supporting, the churches and even the City of Marshall,” said Andrus. “We want to thank folks for this silent auction. This is really going to help us with the work that we do. I’m just very appreciative for what people are doing.”
The director said he’s grateful for the outpouring support from the various churches, who donate food weekly to residents at the shelter.
“All of this makes a real big impact…a community effort, everybody pulling together,” said Andrus.
Making a Difference
The foundation reported in its latest newsletter that the organization recently disbursed $18,356.77 for the rapid rehousing program and $44,785.61 to benefit the homeless prevention program, for a total of $63,142.38.
“Each month we make more and more progress and hope to continue providing assistance to those that are homeless or facing homelessness throughout the year,” the report states.
Andrus said they thank all donors for helping make their mission possible, including anonymous donors who send hundreds to thousands of dollars, indicating their desire to help.
“People know this is our mission,” said Andrus. “Some of our anonymous donors just send an envelope with $300 or $400 or a $1,000 and say: ‘I want to help you. I love what you all are doing in the community. I just want you to keep on doing what you do.’”
“So, all of that makes a real big difference,” said Andrus. “It makes a big impact in our community. I’m just very happy to be a part of a foundation to do what we’re doing with it.”
Andrus said programs offered have assisted many families, some of whom utilize the free laundry services to wash their children’s school clothes or the meal service for a good, hot meal; or even the shelter services when space is available.
“We love what we do here for the people,” said Andrus. “It really warms my heart to see somebody come here, off the street with nothing and they get to the point where they’re able to get a job and get their own housing.
“That’s what this program is set up for,” said Andrus.
Andrus said the foundation is pleased to be able to give a hand up to people who are in dire need. It breaks his heart to even families with schoolchildren in need of shelter. He’s even witnessed some sleeping in cars when they have no place to go.
“Some people don’t understand what we see every day,” said Andrus. “We go home; we have a hot meal; we have a tub to take our showers; we have cars, gas, but a lot of people that we deal with, these folks don’t have any of that.
“For me to see a kid go to work and have to sleep behind the counter while her mama is working and then try to get up and go to school in the morning and then sometimes these teachers don’t understand why this kid had their head on their desk... this is what I see,” he said, sharing how heart-wrenching some circumstances are. “I’m telling you firsthand experience of what we see here.”
Addressing Needs
Andrus said not only do funds raise help benefit the programs and the people served, but they also aid in helping the shelter stay in compliance with city regulations.
“One of the things we’re working on right now is we’re raising approximately $30,000 to put sprinkler systems in the area that we converted into the shelter because the City of Marshall said we have to upgrade it,” explained Andrus. “Most people know the sprinkler system costs money. And also what we’re doing is raising money to get a vented hood in the area that we cook in because they said that we need that, and we may have to have a sprinkler system in that back area because of the number of people that come in the evening. So the funds that we get right now, this is what we’re earmarking it for.
“My hope is that we raise enough funds, we can put in sprinklers all around this building, whatever they want because we’re not going to stop doing what we’re doing,” said Andrus. “We’re going to continue with our homeless shelter, we’re going to continue to feed people but we’re going to do it all within the confinements of the law. We’re not going to break the law. If they say that’s what we need, then that’s what we need to do. So we’ve reached out to some of our partners and some of our donors and I feel very confident with the help of the Lord, we’re going to get what we’ve asked for.”
“I trust God, I know God is able to provide and I just believe in my heart that he’s going to fix it where we’re going to get a sprinkler system for the shelter and we’re going to get a sprinkler system hopefully for the area that we need,” the director said.
Donations are always welcome to assist the foundation. More information can be found on the foundation’s website, tracyandrusfoundation.com.
“I know what our calling is here and I just trust God and believe that there are people that’s going to help us,” said Andrus. “But we’re going to put ours in too, but whoever can help out we invite them to help.”