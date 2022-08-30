As parents prepare for the new school year here in Marshall, the Tracy Andrus Foundation is here to help, hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony last Thursday for its new childcare center, Gateway Learning Academy.
The new childcare center officially opens up enrollment on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and accepts students from 6 weeks to 12 years old for its numerous programs.
The academy offers multiple classrooms, including infants 6 weeks to 12 months old; toddlers 12 months to 18 months; children 2 years of age; children ages 3 to 4 ; and children 5 years old and older for its afterschool program.
“We are very excited, and we truly look forward to serving the families of Marshall,” said Sonya Andrus.
The programs are cost effective, and offer a wide range of academic services to children within their care. Transportation for the academy’s afterschool program is also available for families who utilize the new daycare.
“We are looking forward to continuing to be a blessing for the Marshall community,” Tracy Andrus said.
Members of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce gathered at the new daycare on Thursday to welcome the new addition to the community, and the foundation family.
The daycare is housed in the old church building across the street from the foundation headquarters at 310 Fulton St. in Marshall.
The building has been renovated and refurnished to house the daycare, with a local artist hired to paint the interior of the building in bright and inviting colors.
Community members can learn more about the new childcare center at www.gatewayacademychildcarecenter.org, or apply for a spot in the new academy.