The Tracy Andrus Foundation, a local nonprofit focused on economic assistance, hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday to celebrate their new membership with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce.
Founder Dr. Tracy Andrus also announced during the event that the organization had received additional grant funds from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, allowing them to expand their coverage to eight additional East Texas counties.
“It is such a blessing to expand at this time and to help relieve community members of the stress that comes with these situations,” said Program Director Sharon Ventimiglia.
The foundation now serves 12 total East Texas counties, offering assistance to community members struggling with delinquent rent and utility bills.
Counties now covered by the organization include Harrison, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Brewster, Cluberson, Fannin, Grayson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Lubbock and Presidio Counties.
Andrus said that through the additional TDHCA grant, the program is now able to offer assistance to community members struggling with mortgage payments as well as rent and utilities.
“We are elated to expand this program, and now offer assistance to people who are also purchasing their homes, as well as renters,” Andrus said.
Executive Director of the Chamber Stacia Runnels welcomed the organization to the family, offering the “key to city” to Andrus during the event.
Andrus thanked the many community partners working with the organization to make it a success, including county and city officials.
“We are just so excited to help educate and empower the community to reach their fullest potential,” said Andrus’s wife, Dr. Sonya Burnett-Andrus.
The organization can be contacted through their website at www.tracyandrusfoundation.com, or call for assistance at (903) 471-8674.
“We offer assistance to the underprivileged in our community, whether that is a veteran, ex-felon, the over- or under-employed,” Andrus said, “There’s no limitations to the people that we serve.”