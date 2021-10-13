The Tracy Andrus foundation is rolling out a new program this week that will now offer assistance to community members who need help making mortgage payments.
Chardonnay Thomas, a case manager with the foundation, said that the new program is being officially rolled out today, and will offer assistance through the foundation directly to community members in San Augustine, Brewster, Cluberson, Fannin, Grayson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Lubbock and Presidio Counties.
For those community members located here in Harrison County, as well as Shelby and Sabine counties, Thomas said that they can go to through the Tracy Andrus foundation for more information on the program, and receive assistance through Endeavors, an emergency mortgage relief organization.
“We are very excited about this,” Thomas said, “It’s a great program, where anyone can go and receive help.”
She said that the program was created to assist those who were negatively affected by COVID-19, which includes a wide range of issues such as job loss, work reduction, pay reduction and more.
To apply, community members can go online to www.endevors.com, where they can fill out a brief application including contact information as well as mortgage information to get started.
“The application is easy, it takes almost no time at all,” Thomas said.
After the simple online application process, Thomas said that community members will either be contacted by an endeavor representative or by the Tracy Andrus Foundation depending on the property location. If eligible, the first assistance payment can be expected within 10 to 14 days after application.
Thomas said that the addition of the new program is exciting to the foundation, who since rolling out their rental assistance program this year has received a number of calls and visits about community members in need of mortgage assistance.
“One of the first questions I have to ask right now is ‘do you rent or own?’ because right now, we can’t help someone if they own their home,” she said.
The foundation’s rental assistance program was rolled out in May and offers assistance to community members with delinquent rent or utility bills.
Community members interested in the program must have an eviction notice or a notice to vacate, as well as a statement in their lease noting that the tenant can be evicted for an unpaid utility bill. Applicants must also have an annual income below 50 percent of the median family income determined by HUD in their respective county, and be currently delinquent in their bills to qualify.
The foundation also assists with rapid re-housing needs through its Family Support Services Division, as well as referring those in assistance to other organizations who can offer the services they need.
The Tracy Andrus Foundation is currently houses at 303 W. Burleson St. in Marshall, and community members can stop by their office or contact the organization at (903) 472-2762, or email AFaassist@gmail.com, for more information on the array of programs offered by the foundation.