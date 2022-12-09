The Tracy Andrus Foundation is experiencing a temporary setback as it closed down its emergency shelter Thursday and recently let go of its paid employees due to a lack of funding and failure to meet code enforcement needs.
“If there’s some people who want to donate us about $30,000 to $50,000; or if they want to pay to get the sprinkler system put in here, we’d be more than happy to get it in and probably have the system up and running within the next week or so, but we need the money,” said Andrus.
Additionally, “My folks are on pause,” he said regarding the layoff.
“We’ve been approved for $1.8 million,” he said, explaining that they haven’t received the funding yet, because it requires them to meet a 25 percent match in proposed services. “I did tell them as soon as we get our funding I will offer them their jobs back.”
The recent decisions have left shelter occupants and former paid employees heartbroken as they said they received the news suddenly, and around the holidays.
Employees said they learned they were being laid off, without notice, right before Thanksgiving on Nov. 22. Shelter occupants said they received an official letter Wednesday that they had to vacate the building no later than noon Thursday.
“It is so sad,” said former case manager and shelter manager Tamika Burton, who was laid off.
Burton said it breaks her heart to see the occupants have nowhere to turn. She said the former staff is suffering right along with the occupants as they really cared about the homeless tenants and stuck around the stressful environment just to help them.
“To be laid off right before the holidays is so horrible,” said Burton.
The way it happened, and timing of it all, seemed so cold, she said.
“I was the unofficial PR person. I’m the one that’s been talking to them. We worked really, really hard and we were really dedicated to the foundation, so to be treated like that is very horrible,” said Burton.
And “We really did care about those people,” she said. “I did have a few of the residents call me last night to tell me about it (the shelter closing) and I had a few this morning
“It is just very disheartening to me because I feel powerless to help them,” she said, sharing how staff would take it upon themselves to buy the occupants food when funding ran out to feed them.
Burton said she’s gone to check on some of them since receiving the letter, and one of their beloved occupants, 63-year-old Sherry Williams, was sitting on the curb in tears. She said things that have transpired are beyond the former employees’ control, and she wants people to know they worked hard for the foundation and truly cared.
“I don’t want people to think we had anything to do with it,” she said of the former employees, who were laid off, “because we took good care of them while they were there.
“It just all makes me very sad. It’s heartbreaking to know they’re back out in the streets right before the holidays, (in the) winter,” she said. “I‘m just hoping the community will pull together to help them find shelter. I’m going to help them the best way I can.”
Shelter resident David Stowe said they were initially given 120 days to find a job and get out on their own. Stowe said now the only place he can turn to is the inside of his vehicle for shelter.
“I packed all my stuff in the car,” he said.
His friend Phelesia was stumped on where to go. She believes an argument she had Wednesday played a factor in Andrus’ decision to go ahead and close the services.
“There was an argument between me and somebody else. And he said that it was too much. He couldn’t handle all the people and the problems so we all had to get out,” said Phelesia. “It’s really aggravating because I don’t have a place to go. What are you gonna do? He gave us a notice that we had to be out in four months looking for a job. Yesterday after the argument, he said you know what, y’all just go.”
Andrus told the News Messenger on Thursday that he made the occupants aware of a possible shutdown about a month ago. He agreed that the unruly behavior inside of the shelter did, however, push his decision to close down sooner.
“I’ve been talking to these folks for the last three or four weeks. Now I’m going to be honest with you, some of the things they brought on themselves, too, by all this bringing in paraphernalia, knives and staying out beyond curfew and things like that,” said Andrus. “They’ve been doing some things there, but that just, in my opinion sped up the process.”
Andrus said the city also gave him a timeline of Oct. 14 to get into compliance with the code. And while they never returned for a follow up inspection, he said he decided it was best to temporarily close the shelter before they did.
“We have to do a temporary shutdown because, mainly we’re out of code, according to the city... Garnett Johnson, (Reggie Cooper) the fire chief, they’ve all been over here,” said Andrus. “They’ve walked through the building. They said in order for it to have people in this area they have to have a sprinkler system installed in there. Unfortunately, we don’t have $50,000 just lying around and we can just get it. But we have been calling folks, getting some bids to find out exactly how much money it’s going to cost us. And from what we’re being told, it’s going to cost us between $30,000 to $50,000 to get a sprinkler system installed.”
“As soon as we can get the funds to get the sprinkler system installed, we’ll have this program right back and running,” he said.
“This is a temporary shutdown, unfortunately. We just don’t have the money to get this place running right now,” Andrus said, sharing he’s been supporting the shelter with his own personal funds
“(I figured) may as well go and do this now... so we prevent the embarrassment that’ll come later, especially if they have to come out and make the folks just leave out,” said Andrus.
He also didn’t want to risk a citation.
“They did say by this particular day if you don’t have your building up to code, we’re going to give you a citation,” he said.
Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said Thursday that the city officials never instructed Andrus to shut down or kick any occupants out.
“We have only tried to work with him to formulate viable solutions,” said Cooper.
The fire chief said, as part of the city’s permitting process as with any business seeking a certificate of occupancy within the City of Marshall, various inspections of a facility must occur.
“These inspections include but are not limited to electrical plumbing, health and fire/life safety,” said Cooper. “Upon completion of our inspections, there were several items of concern that needed attention prior to issuing Mr. Andrus his certificate. Mr. Andrus had already been operating this facility located at 303 W. Burleson as a business, yet our inspection discovered people being housed in portions of the building that was being used as a shelter for homeless.”
Cooper said among other inspection concerns, Andrus was told that a partial fire sprinkler system and/or upgraded fire alarm system would have to be installed.
“For this portion of the building’s usage, these systems are vitally important for life safety,” said Cooper. “In the area where occupants were housed overnight, there were jail cell doors still in place along with no early detection system (smoke alarms) in this area, no secondary exit and no sparkler system in place in case there was fire.
“Mr. Andrus was given a list of corrections that needed to be made along with a need for continuous communication between him and our permit department.”
Cooper said the city understands major installs often take time and can be expensive.
“Mr. Andrus was only told to provide the city with a viable plan of action, working with his chosen contractors/installers to provide us with a timeline for completion,” said Cooper. “Understanding the challenges of receiving parts and labor, Mr. Andrus has not been pressured for completion, yet he was told of the vital importance to comply within a reasonable timeframe or submit a different plan that would be comparable and acceptable to protect those sheltered.”
Cooper said the city’s primary concern in all aspects of this and all other inspections is life safety.
“It is our continuous desire to bring positive and good businesses to the city of Marshall, yet we are obligated to ensure the life safety and property conservation,” the fire chief said.
Andrus said although the shelter is temporary closed and paid staff has been laid off, the decision hasn’t affected any other services or operations of the Tracy Andrus Foundation.
“The only thing that’s being affected right now is the shelter and that’s because we’re out of code with the city and we need to make sure that we get the monies to install the sprinkler system. They said that’s the main thing we need to do here,” he said.
He said all of the toys, bikes, socks, shoes, toothbrushes and toiletries donated by local entities to the foundation will be given away for Christmas as planned and that operations will continue at the foundation office with the help of volunteers.
“We have our GED program there, we still allow people to come in and take showers. We still have our clothing and things,” he said.
“We have volunteers that are helping,” he said. “I can tell you this Tracy Andrus Foundation ain’t going nowhere.”
Housing Authority Steps In
In the meantime, Marshall Housing Authority is hoping to help homeless residents who were displaced after the shelter was temporarily shut down.
“We are putting out an appeal to the public that if anybody has any place or large building that we could work out something on, I will start trying to get money where we could afford to rent a spot,” Tom McClurg, director of the housing authority, said.
“We could do just an emergency shelter. If the weather gets bad, they’ll have a place to go instead of trying to live in the woods. Long-term, we need a complete treatment program, so to speak, to take care of homeless issues and seek more permanent housing,” McClurg said.
McClurg, along with housing authority personnel, rushed to the shelter site Thursday after learning from a tenant of their plight.
“He came looking for help and Tonia (Taylor) is my deputy director there. She meets and talks to these folks when they come in looking for assistance,” said McClurg.
Taylor stood diligently outside of the emergency shelter, making phone calls to several motels Thursday to check for any room availability for a few nights at the housing authority’s expense, to no avail. All rooms were booked, and the housing authority’s units are full to capacity.
“We are out of rooms. Our 74 apartments here we got are completely full; our voucher program is completely shutdown; our waiting list has gotten hundreds of people on it. We do what we can,” said McClurg.
McClurg said the dilemma is particularly frustrating since the Tracy Andrus Foundation seemingly received funding to support the shelter. McClurg said the housing authority was denied the same funding.
“We have a little bit of emergency money to pay short-time rent left, that sort of thing, but this gentleman received a lot of money apparently to do something and I’m a little (miffed) because the Marshall Housing Authority is not getting anything,” said McClurg. “When they were awarding funds, however they made the decision to award him; we had put in an application to HUD to be funded for what they call the emergency housing program, President Biden’s money. We didn’t get a penny out of it.”
Andrus has explained his foundation still hasn’t received a dime due to the matching grant requirement.
Nevertheless, McClurg said the housing authority is still reaching out to entities to see how he can help the local homeless community.
“I’ve been talking to people around trying to get a homeless effort going here with the churches and others, and it’s just a lack of money or lack of space. And sometimes because we are the housing authority, we probably have to take matters into our own hands and see if we can develop something on our part,” said McClurg.
McClurg said with both state and federal housing officials to seek a resolution in the matter.
“If we can get some funds, I may could rent an office building that’s been vacated or something like that that has bathrooms and things and have a temporary shelter like they do in Longview,” said McClurg. “So we’ve got to get something done. We’ve just gotta get to going.
“Everyone here needs help,” the housing authority director said.