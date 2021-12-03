The Tracy Andrus Foundation will be hosting a second COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, Dec. 9, offering the second dosage of Pfizer.
The vaccine will be administered by the Marshall Harrison County Health District from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Tracy Andrus Foundation, located at 303 W. Burleson St. in Marshall.
“Those seeking vaccinations are asked to wear a mask,” noted Chardonnay Thomas, a case manager at the foundation.
The first clinic was held Nov. 18. At the upcoming Dec. 9 clinic, the Tracy Andrus Foundation will, once again, award a $50 Visa/MasterCard to each qualified participant.
“To qualify you must provide proof that you receive at least one of the following: Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), must be at or below 50% of average median income for Harrison County as determined by Department of Housing and Urban Development,” Thomas noted.
Recipients of Social Security or disability as well as individuals currently living in subsidized housing are eligible for the gift cards and vaccine, she said.
For more information, call (903) 471-8347 or email TAFassist@gmail.com.