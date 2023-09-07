Dinner, dancing, entertainment and more were on tap Saturday evening as the campaign team of Tracy Andrus hosted an “I Win, We Win” benefit gala to support the Marshall resident’s U.S. Senate bid in the Democratic primary.
The gala, held on the campus of Wiley College, drew in an intimate crowd of supporters, all elegantly dressed in black and white gowns and tuxedos.
“This is an awesome night tonight. God allowed all of us to be here tonight to witness a historical event,” Andrus said of his quest to become the first African American ex-offender elected to the U.S. Senate.
“I want to tell you, listen, when we came into this race on March 28th, people said you don’t stand a snowball chance in hell to win this race. Well, I want to tell y’all something, five months later, the headlines in the newspaper say: ‘Rev. Dr. Tracy Andrus is quickly becoming the No. 1 Democratic contender.’ I want y’all to know I love God; God has brought us through so many things. I know that with God nothing is impossible.”
“God is good,” he said as attendees responding with a resounding: “All the time.”
Giving the prayer for the evening, Andrus’ son, Desmond Andrus Sr., thanked God for the opportunity.
“We celebrate you for carrying him this far, Father God,” his son prayed.
Expressing how proud they are, Andrus’ sons thanked him for not only being present for the family, but also for his activism in the community through his various roles as a pastor, entrepreneur and college professor.
Shiree Hicks, one of the entertainers for the evening, also spoke on his community outreach efforts.
“This man is absolutely awesome,” said Hicks. “I’m speaking from my personal experience with Andrus Industries and I want Dr. Andrus to win because when he wins, we win.”
Gaining Support
Keyona White, assistant professor of criminal justice and director of the Heman Sweatt Center for Social Good & Leadership at Wiley College, reflected on Andrus’ qualifications of a senator.
“I met Dr. Andrus around 2006 and then in 2008 I just became really close as we began doing research together,” she said, sharing how he’s been a mentor. “I thought about what can I tell the people as far as Dr. Andrus and the role of a senator, because we know Dr. Andrus in the role of a community man.
“But when I think about a senator, I think that a senator’s job is to focus on legislation and basically be a voice for people. And in this time that I’ve know Dr. Andrus, he has done everything that a senator should do,” said White.
White said, for instance, as a college student, he equipped her with certain necessary skills that have allotted her so many opportunities. She said she sees him affording those same opportunities for Wiley College students today, and even for the people he serves through his nonprofit organization, the Tracy Andrus Foundation.
“As a parent, I saw his own hardship of what happened to Heather,” White said, referring to the May 2018 death of Andrus’ daughter, who died at the hands of domestic violence.
“I witnessed him fight for legislation to ensure that no one else’s child would suffer at the hands of domestic violence,” White said of Andrus’ success in getting Heather’s Law signed into law in 2019 to strengthen restraining laws and protective orders in Louisiana where his daughter lived.
White said as an attorney herself, she’s also witnessed Andrus effortlessly fight for those seeking justice.
“With all that said, a Senator is a person that will speak for the community,” said White. “Now we put people in office all the time and once you put those individuals in office you never know what they will do or how they will act and carry out those things that they say they would.”
Reflecting on the candidate’s campaign slogan, “I win; we win,” White said the phrase is also what Andrus lives by.
“Through my own life experiences and just witnessing Dr. Andrus, he has lived by this mantra ‘if I win, we win’ his entire life,” said White. “I know it’s his campaign slogan, but this is also his life. So I believe if we place him in this position and he reaches that (Senate) floor, I have full faith and confidence that it’ll be the people’s voice he’ll (consider) before he makes any decision about what’s happening in Texas.”
White said she supports the contender 100 percent. Andrus said, he too, has the confidence that he’ll be victorious.
“Listen, we’re going to Washington, D.C. Get ready,” he told attendees. “We have until March 5, (2024). That’s the primary.”
Andrus said it’s anticipated right now that he’ll become the Democratic forerunner for the seat.
“What that means is once I win the primary, now the Democratic Convention, all the millions of dollars that they’re collecting right now, they have to put it behind the No. 1 winner, No. 1 contender,” Andrus explained to the crowd.
“Listen, it’s time for Ted Cruz to take a cruise,” he said of the Republican incumbent. If “I win…”
“We win,” the crowd chanted.
The crowd also watched the candidate’s campaign video, which shares a glimpse of Andrus’ life story.
“We all love a good story, especially an underdog story. My story didn’t have the best beginning. I made a choice 30 years ago that I paid a huge price for,” Andrus stated, reflecting on his incarceration, back in 1991 for check kiting charges. He served three years in the Texas and Louisiana Department of Corrections for felony theft by check kiting and for theft of service for not returning a rental vehicle on time.
“Thankfully, my story didn’t have to stop there,” said Andrus, who is pastor of Edwards Chapel Baptist Church, Director of Criminal Justice at Wiley College, and founder of the Tracy Andrus Foundation. Additionally, in 2005, he became the first African American in the country to earn a PhD in juvenile justice from Prairie View A&M University.
“America is one of the few places where you can go from prisoner to PhD, professor, pastor and business owner,” said Andrus. “America is a place of second chances. This is a great country. I know it because I’ve lived it. I want to give hope to the people of Texas and America, and remind them that with hard work and a vision for your life, people can be rehabilitated and anyone can thrive.”
Andrus said he believes in protecting children by providing safer and more secure schools.
“I will work to ban assault rifles so that parents don’t have to think twice about sending their kids to school,” he said. “I believe in expanding pardoning powers to district judges so that ex-felons that want to create a better life have less barriers to do so.”
“We have an immigration crisis. We have work to do and I believe we can provide a clear path to citizenship for the many immigrants that make up this beautiful country,” he added. “I love America and the great state of Texas. I am committed to the people of Texas and will fight for Americans in the US Senate.”
Hostesses for the evening were Willette Williams and Dominique Stoker. Guest entertainers included Shiree “Hollywood” Hicks with a puppet show; Stoker with singing; Troy Andrus with a lively performance of “Ain’t No Stopping us now,” and Princess, the poet, of Longview. Closing out the night was Louisiana musical artist, “Lil Runt.”
Inviting the public in a Facebook live, Williams said they wanted all to come and show Andrus some support.
“It’s not very often that we have somebody that we actually know from our hometown and from a neighboring state to come and at least run and do something and make a difference,” she said of Andrus, a Louisiana native and longtime resident of Marshall. “That’s something they should be applauded for, for even doing it.”
Stoker echoed her sentiments.
“And even for Marshall, like we can actually be a part of history,” said Stoker. “We can have this moment and be a part of something big.”