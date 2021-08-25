JEFFERSON — Smoke billowed into the air on Wednesday as Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 pulled to a stop in front of a crowd of onlookers.
The 1.2 million pound “Big Boy” steam powered locomotive rolled up for a 30- minute whistle stop to Jefferson’s North Alley Switch yard late Wednesday morning as a couple hundred people gathered there began taking photos and videos.
The train, which is the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, is on a nation-wide trek and had recently rolled through Shreveport and Marshall.
Train enthusiasts of all ages, from tots to retirees, took turns photographing the train and discussing its specs.
One of those train enthusiasts was retired boilermaker and millwright Jeff Stasney and his wife Judy who traveled almost an hour Wednesday morning to see the Big Boy in person for the first time.
“It’s impressive,” Stasney said upon getting his first look at the train as it rolled to a stop in the switch yard. “It has a million horsepower because it was built to drag railcars up across the Rocky Mountains.”
Stasney said after spending 45 years in the boilermaker industry, he was intrigued and wanted to see the train in person after he watched a YouTube video about how the Big Boy trains were built and how this particular engine was switched over from coal to oil by Union Pacific.
“It weighs over 100 tons,” Stasney said. “Union Pacific had to upgrade these tracks to run the train on it because it’s weight is so massive — they’ve been working to upgrade the tracks for about a year for this train.”
Stasney said seeing the train in person lived up to his expectations.
“It sure is loud,” he said.
As the large group of spectators stood in the August sun waiting to get their photos and videos of the Big Boy, Stasney speculated on those long ago railroad workers.
“Can you imagine being a tender back then constantly having to load coal to keep that thing moving?” Stasney said. “It must have been super loud and hard, hot work.”
According to the Union Pacific Railroad’s heritage website, there are seven of the original 25 Big Boy trains on display across the U.S., including in St. Louis, Missouri; Dallas; Omaha, Nebraska; Denver, Colorado; Scranton, Pennsylvania; Green Bay, Wisconsin; and Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Big Boy No. 4014 began its run with Union Pacific in December of 1941 and retired exactly 20 years later with more than 1 million miles under its wheels.
Union Pacific Railroad took re-possession of the Big Boy No. 4014 from the Rail Giants Museum in 2013, and sent it to Cheyenne for restoration. The train returned to service in 2019 for the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion and that’s the last time the train was seen in East Texas.
The Big Boy train will now continue its trek on through nation with its next scheduled stop in St. Louis on Aug. 29, followed by Denver on Sept. 6.