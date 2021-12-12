TRANSCRIPT: Body Camera Footage from Nov. 30, 2021 termination of Veronique Ramirez
First Video
Officer Harrison enters the Marshall City Hall Human Resources Department, speaking to Coordinator Heather Wallace. The video audio does not pick up until one minute and two seconds into the video, after Harrison is seen knocking on HR Manager Christol Hall’s office.
HR Manager Christol Hall: In a few minutes I am going to need you to escort me to Main Street, inside the office so that we can clean out her office. She will have to go with us. I have a terminated employee.
Officer Harrison: Where on Main Street?
HR: Uh, by the Weisman Center.
Officer: So I am escorting you,
HR: Yes we are both going to go down there.
Officer: Ok. As in ya’ll are needing to ride with me? Or whats?
HR: No, she will drive her vehicle and I will drive my vehicle. But I have terminated an employee so I need someone.
Officer: Ok.
HR: Ok, I will be out in just a second.
Wallace, off camera: What a Monday.
Between the two officers
O2 (not Harrison): What are they doing?
Harrison: I guess they are just talking to her, filling out the paperwork for her to get fired or something.
O2: So they just need us to be here?
Harrison: One of us anyway. They just need us to follow them to somewhere on Main Street so that she can grab her stuff from over there. That’s all I have heard her say of it.
Officers then have a conversation with Human Resources Coordinator Heather Wallace for a while about the safe inside of the Human Resources Department.
O2: Okay, so if one of us is all they need I am going to go help her on this deceased person case.
Harrison: Okay.
Wallace: I am going home.
Harrison: I still got like, five hours.
Wallace: So you do? Well after Wednesday I will be working like, twenty hours, because I will be down at Wonderland of Lights.
Harrison: chuckles
Wallace continues to speak, with Officer Harrison’s radio making it difficult to make out what she says.
Harrison: I don’t know why we were called this early.
Wallace: huh?
Harrison: I don’t know why we were called this early.
Wallace? Huh?
Harrison: Like why we were called to just,
Another employee enters, cutting Harrison off.
Employee: Oh,
Wallace: I tried calling you.
Employee: I know, did you tell Crystol about that thing? About the seventh?
Wallace: Yes
Employee: What did she say?
Wallace: She said how dare her. No, I’m just kidding she said okay. Whats she gonna say?
Employee: Oh Okay, I was just checking.
Wallace: She said no you cannot take off.
Employee: laughs.
Wallace: Yeah, she said okay. I changed it. She took you off.
Employee: I might give up those other three days.
Wallace: huh, what?
Employee: Give them up, the other three days.
Wallace: Look, yall aint aloud in HR anymore, get out.
Employee: laughs
Wallace: Youre like the fourth person that has come in here and if I have to be down there every single day.
Employee, cutting Wallace off: Who quit? Oh, I’m sorry, who quit?
Wallace: Dolores had to be taken off the schedule because her husband’s in the hospital.
Employee: Yeah, she (continues but is not clear on the video)
Wallace: Ya think? Whose taking the day that I’m there every day?
Employee and Wallace exchange whispers, with the employee laughing.
Wallace: Get out.
Employee: Is she in there?
Wallace: yes.
Employee: Oh bye.
Wallace: Bye
The door shuts behind her.
Wallace: See, I need to change that. Why do I volunteer? (to Harrison) Ya’ll need to come out and volunteer up there.
Harrison: We are.
Wallace: No, like as a carousal runner or a ..
Wallace is cut off by Veronique Ramirez exiting the HR office, then reentering, speaking to someone in Hall’s office.
Ramirez: Yes, please.
Harrison, to Wallace: We are just there for security, that’s it.
Ramirez then exits the HR office again, with Assistant Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson and Hall following behind her.
Wallace, to Johnson: You look good in purple.
Johnson: what?
Wallace: You look good in purple.
Johnson: Thank you.
Wallace: You’re welcome.
Johnson then exits the HR office.
Hall is seen using the copy machine. She then exits the HR office.
Officer: I don’t know why I was called here and not to meet them on Main Street if nothing was happening here.
Hall, from the hallway: I will meet you there, she is already gone.
Officer: Oh. I will just follow you.
Second Video
Officer meets Cristol Hall, HR Manager, at the Main Street office. They walk in together.
Indistinguishable conversation between HR and front desk worker in Main Street Office.
HR: Is this her office?
Front Desk Worker: Yea
HR walks into the office.
HR: Uhm, I don’t know. If she comes I will call back and let you know, but I don’t know if she is coming back.
Officer leaves.