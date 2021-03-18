The Travis Street water main replacement project, which began on March 11, has begun the installation of the new water line near Poag Street and South Alamo Boulevard this week.
Due to ongoing daily construction on the project, Travis Street will be brought down to single lane traffic at different sections, which city officials warn may cause delays.
The project entails the replacement of an 82-year-old pipeline that runs through the city. City Manager Mark Rohr previously told the News Messenger that the pipeline replacement project is a short term goal on the Mobilize Marshall plan created by the city with community input in June 2019.
“This project provides crucial utility infrastructure benefits for our city,” said city communication representative Jasmine Rios in a press release.
The project is scheduled to be completed in September of this year.
Initially the project was planned by the city last year, with a contract awarded for the project on Jan. 14. to D and D Pipeline Consultants, LLC at the price of $589,541.
This water main has caused issues with the city’s water supply before, breaking down in December 2019 and causing a boil water notice throughout the city on Christmas day until the pipe could be repaired.