The jury trial of a Waskom woman whose 5-year-old son died at the hands of her boyfriend kicked off Tuesday in Harrison County.
Danielle Faulkner, 32, is charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission in connection with the September 17, 2019 death of her son, Sterling Hollis.
Her boyfriend, 33-year-old Larry Dwayne Prudhomme Jr., was sentenced to 50 years for the murder of the young victim in March.
“She knew that (he) abused her son and she turned her head,” Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood said of the defendant in opening statements in the 71st Judicial District Court. “Essentially, she chose Larry over her child.”
Prosecutor Statements
On the evening of Sept. 17, 2019, Waskom EMS was dispatched to the couple’s residence on American Plant Road in reference to a child having difficulty breathing. 911 dispatchers were told by the couple that the child had fallen off of a porch earlier in the night while taking out the trash and had suffered a seizure.
Upon their arrival, first responders found the child in grave condition and covered in massive bruising that wasn’t consistent with the couple’s story.
“Immediately they realized something was wrong,” Hood told the jury.
After summoning for a helicopter, to no avail, paramedics rushed the child to the trauma center at Oschner LSU Hospital in Shreveport.
“They see swelling in his brain,” said Hood. “You have law enforcement, CPS, everybody trying to find out what happened to this child.”
“Larry Prudhomme says he fell off the porch while taking the trash out. None of these injuries correlate with that,” she said.
Hood said there was acute and non-acute brain injury — and that Faulkner knew about it and that the mother had actually conducted a Google search on her phone on brain injuries.
“You’re not going to have any reason to doubt that Danielle did not know,” said Hood, describing how Sterling was literally covered in bruises from head to toe.
“You’re going to see bruises all on this child to his neck, side, back, to his knees…” Hood said, listing nearly every single body part of Sterling’s.
“This is going to be a difficult (case),” she said of the circumstances. “It’s going to be hard to see some of these images.”
Hood argued that Faulkner knew what was going on and did nothing to prevent it and that everyone knows that the couple lied about what happened to the child.
“This is going to be a difficult case, but it’s an important case,” said Hood. “The defendant is going to try to make you feel sorry for her. She’s going to say she was a battered woman and didn’t have a car.”
“When she tries to make you have pity on her, have pity for Sterling,” Hood told the jury.
Defense Statements
In his opening statements, defense attorney Craig Fletcher said he agrees that this is a difficult case.
“What I can tell you right now is you’re not gonna like it,” he told the jury. “That’s why it’s so hard.”
He asked the jury, however, to use common sense in the case.
“Danielle Faulkner, she didn’t kill her son; she didn’t hit her son; she didn’t beat him; she didn’t starve him,” argued Fletcher. “Larry Prudhomme did, the guy she was living with.”
Fletcher noted that Faulkner was at her job at the gas station when she received a call from Prudhomme telling her that her son had fallen off of the porch while taking the trash out.
He said when Faulkner arrived home, she went to check on both of her sons.
“The first thing she did was check on ‘Monkey,’” he said of Sterling’s nickname. “She knew her child, what blanket he held every night, what pillow (he used). This child was just lying on his back.
“She noticed the change of his breathing. She raised his shirt. She saw the marks,” Fletcher said, noting she then demanded they call 911.
“Is she perfect? Absolutely not,” Fletcher said of the defendant. He said the couple always had a difference of opinion regarding how to discipline the kids, but argued that his client would stand up for her son when she had to.
“She doesn’t believe in corporal punishment. She’s a time-out mother,” said Fletcher.
He asked the jury to not let the emotional nature of the case cloud their judgment.
“I don’t like when people say that would never happen on my watch... second-guessing folks,” said Fletcher. “Hindsight is 20-20.”
Testimony
During the trial Tuesday, Jordy Gaddis, lead paramedic for Waskom Fire Department in the case, said when he arrived at the home he noticed Prudhomme outside leisurely doing something and Faulkner inside of the home standing outside of the victim’s bedroom door.
“All of the lights were on. She was in distress and pointed to Sterling,” he said.
Gaddis said he found the child on top of the bed in a blue tank top and black shorts. It was the same outfit the child was seen wearing on the gas station’s surveillance camera when he stayed for several hours at work with his mother until her boyfriend came and got him.
Prosecutors showed jurors still images taken from the surveillance footage of the child wearing the same clothes. The gas station’s surveillance also caught a shot of the child’s already bruised black eye.
In her interview with Detective Cindy Black at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Faulkner told the investigator that when Prudhomme had called her at her work to tell her that her son reportedly fell off the porch, she said she thought he was fine because he supposedly had eaten and taken a bath before then going to bed.
The photos from the surveillance showed otherwise, that he was still in the same clothes. Faulkner told the investigator she thought she also heard the victim in the background on the phone, indicating he was done eating. When questioned again by Black, Faulkner changed her story, saying it could’ve been her other son that she heard.
The paramedic, Gaddis, said the victim’s posture initially raised a red flag when he arrived at the scene.
“We’re taught about posture and how it’s related to the human body. His arms were drawn into his chest with his toes pointed forward,” Gaddis described. “This is what we were scared of... (that it) would be the worst case scenario.”
Gaddis said when he lifted up Sterling’s shirt, he saw a host of old and fresh bruises.
“His right eye was swollen shut; that left eye was open with no reaction to it,” Gaddis described.
Gaddis knew immediately the child had sustained a traumatic brain injury.
“Your eyes are sensitive to light. That’s a normal response. When I looked into his eyes and tried to wave my hands, and it was no reaction, it was in a fixed position,” he described. That tells me that was a brain injury.”
Gaddis said he also noticed the child’s abnormal breathing.
“He was breathing a little fast for a 5-year-old, and then he slowed down a little bit,” said Gaddis.
He noticed the child covered in bruises from head to toe, including his face and neck. He was also alerted by substantial ecchymosis on the body, which are the dark purple spots caused by the bleeding underneath the skin due to trauma.
Concerned that the child was a victim of child abuse, Gaddis immediately took him to the ambulance and isolated him away from the defendant and her boyfriend.
“I felt it was my duty to isolate that kid from the environment he was in, to keep him from being harmed any further,” said Gaddis.
As he conducted an assessment of the child’s body, Gaddis found a belt mark bruise on the victim’s back and more bruising on the child’s lower back and butt cheeks. The bruising was old and new.
“The amount of ecchymosis from his lower back to his butt cheek was just substantial,” said Gaddis.
The paramedic also examined the child’s swollen tongue and clinched teeth.
“The hardest thing was I had everything in place that we could do, but it wasn’t enough,” said Gaddis of trying to save the child’s life.
“The posturing and the clinched jaw, it’s either going to be (an injury of) the cervical spine or up in the brain,” he said.
Referring to his medical report on the matter, Gaddis noted that while the mother reported that the child was having a seizure, when asked on the scene she advised that the victim had never had a history of seizures.
The case continues today in the 71st Judicial District Court with Judge Brad Morin presiding.