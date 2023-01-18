The trial of a man charged with the Oct. 5, 2020 murder of 22-year-old Treyvon Woodkins, of Marshall, at Decker Place Apartments kicked off Tuesday in the 71st Judicial District Courtroom.
The defendant in the case, 23-year-old Chandler Givens, is claiming self defense in the case. Prosecutors told jurors in opening statements Tuesday that evidence will show the opposite.
“I’m going to tell you right off the bat, this isn’t going to be about a ‘Who done it (case)?’” Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain told jurors in opening statements. “Chandler Givens said he did it.”
“What it’s gonna be about is self defense,” McCain said, noting that’s the issue in the case.
The DA asked jurors to pay close attention to the evidence presented in the case.
“Sometimes what you don’t see paints a clear picture,” he said.
Police were alerted of the fatal shooting around 4:12 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2020 when a female called 911 to report the incident.
“Responding patrol officers with the Marshall Police Department made contact with a male subject who stated that he had just shot another male inside an apartment in the D building of the complex,” MPD officials reported in a press release at the time.
The reported shooter, later identified as then 21-year-old Givens, of Marshall, was detained. Officers discovered the male victim on the apartment floor, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
“The victim, Treyvon Woodkins, 22 of Marshall, was not breathing and officers could not locate a pulse,” MPD officials stated.
“Paramedics with the Marshall Fire Department transported Woodkins to Christus Good Shepherd Marshall where he could not be revived in the emergency department of the hospital,” MPD officials indicated.
Police arrested Givens on charges of murder.
Opening Statements
McCain said officers responded to the scene at Decker Place apartments in response to a shooting that had occurred. He noted that responding officers will testify in the case. The jury will also see footage from their body cams of the crime scene.
“Pay attention to what you see and don’t see,” the DA instructed jurors.
“Again, it’s not a ‘Who done it?’” said McCain.
The DA told jurors when they hear the claims of self defense to remember what was said in voir dire about use of force, deadly force and self defense.
When they take that into consideration, then “use your common sense and judgment,” McCain told the jury. “This could not be a self defense. It was a murder.”
Representing the defendant, Givens’ court-appointed attorney Kyle Dansby first informed the jury that his client thanks them in advance for careful deliberation they’re going to give in the case.
Dansby noted that the day of Oct. 5, 2020, Givens, who is originally from Marshall, was in town visiting. He stopped by Decker Place Apartments to hang out with friends. Dansby said while there, a conversation between the defendant and victim ensued regarding an incident that happened with their friends a couple of days prior in Tyler.
Dansby noted Givens wasn’t at the incident, but the victim became angry that Givens had mentioned it.
“When Chandler brings it up, Trayvon is mad,” said Dansby.
Dansby said guns were drawn, then put away. Dansby said the only other person in that apartment was the victim’s girlfriend, who Dansby said witnessed the victim’s anger. Dansby said Woodkins ultimately had Givens backed in a corner.
“Mr. Givens ability to leave the apartment was cut off by Trayvon,” said Dansby.
Dansby said, at that point, Givens felt threatened.
“Put yourself in his shoes,” Dansby told jurors.
Dansby said Givens has been consistent with his claims.
“Mr. Givens did say this was self defense. Mr. Givens consistently told multiple (officers) it was self defense,” said Dansby.
“The evidence will not be able to show Mr. Givens committed murder,” said Dansby.
Officers’ Testimony
Prosecutors called their first witness, Marshall Police Department Sgt. Jef Rigsby, who was the first to respond to the scene. He was a patrol officer at the time, and responded to reports of an active shooting at the apartment complex. Rigsby said as he pulled into the complex, he saw a male walking towards him with his hands up. The male confirmed to him that he was the shooter.
“He said it was self defense,” said Rigsby.
Rigsby said as a patrol officer, at the time, he wasn’t involved in the investigation, only responding to the scene, detaining the shooter and securing the scene.
Jurors were shown Rigsby’s body cam footage upon his arrival. The footage shows Givens cooperating and complying, stating “Yes, sir, I did it.’” Givens also said that he shot himself in the toe.
When asked by Rigsby if he had any other wounds, including any knife wounds, Givens said no.
The state’s next witness, Officer Dustin Gauthier, also took the stand, saying that he located the deceased upon his arrival to the scene.
“I went to the apartment. The door was open. I saw Mr. Woodkins lying on the side and he had a significant amount of blood,” Gauthier described.
The officer said he attempted to administer CPR compressions while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, but was unsuccessful.
Jurors saw footage of Gauthier’s body cam, showing him attempting to perform CPR on the victim, and locate a pulse.
The footage also showed Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attempting to do the same upon their arrival.
The state’s next witness, former MPD Officer Jamie Bowden, testified on her role in the case as crime scene investigator, at the time. She noted that the victim was already transported by EMS when she arrived.
“I noticed when I approached the apartment, the door was open,” she said. “There was a narrow opening into the entryway. There was a lot of blood.”
The officer also noted some shoes and shell casings. Her photos of the evidentiary items she took were shown to the jury. Photos included pictures of blood-stained carpet inside the apartment.
Testimony will continue in the case Wednesday morning with 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin presiding.