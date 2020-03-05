Trial began this week for a Longview man involved in the May 19, 2018, fatal crash that killed a pedestrian and severely injured two others as they stopped to help another driver parked on the shoulder of I-20 West, near Marshall.
The defendant, Brian Keith Woods, is charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, killing 25-year-old pedestrian, Sylvia Marie Keiter, of Shreveport, La. He’s also charged with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle, causing serious bodily injury to pedestrians, Sheri Beeson, of Winona; and Justin Woods, of Frierson, La.
Testimony in court revealed that the contributing factors, which caused the crash, were the intoxication by alcohol and drugs, consumed by the defendant.
Responding DPS trooper Jim Hargett said the SUV that Woods hit was legally parked on the roadway with its emergency flashers activating when the incident occurred. “Our contributing factors were the intoxication by alcohol and drugs,” said Hargett.
The defendant had a blood alcohol content of .08 grams.
Forensic pathologist, Dr. John Ralston, testified that the deceased victim, Ms. Keiter, had multiple injuries and many abrasions. The most severe injuries she had was a fracture in her skull, bleeding to her skull and laceration in the cervical spinal cord.
“The cause of death was craniocerebral injury, meaning an injury to the skull and cervical spine,” the doctor explained. “The manner of death was accident.”
CRASH RECAP
According to information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at the time, troopers responded to the crash at about 12:30 a.m. that Saturday, about a tenth of a mile west of mile marker 621 on Interstate Highway 20.
The DPS crash report shows that the pickup truck driven by Woods was headed west on I-20 in the outside lane when it came upon a SUV that was legally parked, with its flashers activated, on the shoulder of the road near a concrete barrier facing west.
Several pedestrians were standing on the shoulder on top of an overpass, attempting to offer aid to a driver, who had been in a one-vehicle crash minutes before.
Investigating officers said Woods drove onto the shoulder towards the SUV, striking the vehicle, causing it to spin around, and strike the three pedestrians.
Pedestrian, Keiter, was deceased at the scene. Beeson suffered a severe leg injury, and was transported to a Shreveport hospital. Justin Woods was also transported to a hospital.
The incident has left Beeson handicapped. Investigating officers found Keiter deceased underneath the SUV.
“They were out, helping out with the first wreck and then got hit,” Hargett is heard saying on the body cam as he investigated the scene.
Hargett, who testified as a state witness in the case, said officers spent more than two hours that night, at the scene, investigating. The fatal wreck occurred as officers were en route to respond to the first incident that occurred at the site.
DPS Trooper Jake Henderson also recalled that night to jurors. He was one of the officers that responded to a call regarding the crash on I-20.
“It was in reference to a single vehicle crash in which a vehicle was disabled in the roadway,” Henderson recalled. “While we were en route, reports came in of a secondary crash.
“It actually occurred while we were (on the way),” he said, noting the first call came in at 12:30 a.m. It was followed by a call on the second crash at 12:44 a.m.
“It was chaotic because of how fresh the crash was,” he said of the scene.
The first vehicle he saw was the defendant’s pickup truck in the shoulder touching an SUV that was up on a concrete barrier on the bridge.
When asked by defense attorney Daryl Bennett, representing Woods, what made the defendant’s vehicle go to the right, Hargett said he was under the influence of alcohol.
When asked by Bennett if a tire in the road could’ve been a factor in the wreck, the trooper said he didn’t think so, considering the defendant’s path.
When asked if officers considered that the cones in the recently paved road may have made him go to the right, Hargett said the body cam video shows dozens of vehicles, including 18-wheelers all traveling straight as they pass the first incident.
“His was the only one that didn’t,” Hargett pointed out.
In his testimony, Henderson further pointed out that if a tire caused the “slamming of the wheel” that forced Woods into the wall, they would expect to see a yaw mark from the violent jerking of the wheel.
“We would expect some type of marking on the roadway prior to the area… that led directly to the area of impact,” he said.
Responding to District Attorney Reid McCain, Hargett agreed that the other vehicles successfully went through the wreck without incident.
“He’s saying it’s possible that he went, as a drunk, to the right because of those cones,” Bennett, for the defense, argued.
Referring to Section 545.302 of the Transportation Code, Bennett argued that the parked vehicle was illegally parked on a bridge. The section says an operator may not stop, stand, or park a vehicle on a bridge or other elevated structure on a highway or in a highway tunnel.
Responding to McCain, Hargett said he stands by his investigation that alcohol and narcotics were contributing factors – even if the SUV was parked illegally, which he believes was parked lawfully and not in the lane of traffic.
“They were being good Samaritans by assisting the man in the first crash,” Hargett said of the pedestrians. “They really had nowhere else to park. The SUV was parked what would’ve been the shoulder if it was clearly marked.”
First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood further pointed out “subsection f” of the same section in the Transportation Code, which states that the subsection that the defense attorney alluded to does not apply if the avoidance of conflict with other traffic is necessary.
When asked by Hood if he believed the parked vehicle was allowed this exception, Henderson said yes, since it was parked to assist a vehicle and also to avoid a conflict on the intersection.
Bennett, representing the defendant, argued that the SUV was parked in the roadway.
“There is no shoulder, son,” he told Henderson.
“It’s not marked with paint, but there is a shoulder,” the trooper maintained.
In his testimony, Trooper Henderson recalled observing the defendant in a drunken state while at the scene of the wreck. The officer noted he initially became suspicious when he observed the defendant, Woods, picking up debris from the roadway from around the pickup truck near the deceased.
“I already knew there were injuries on the other side and a deceased (person) underneath the pickup truck; and picking up debris from the roadway that close to the deceased is unusual,” said Henderson.
The officer said as he spoke with him, he noticed a strong odor of alcohol, slurred speech, glassy eyes, and droopy eyelids. The defendant also struggled, telling his account of the crash.
“It’s not normal for someone to have no idea what occurred, especially in that situation,” the officer said.
The officer said signs of intoxication, unusual behavior and circumstances of the crash prompted him to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests. He noted he used one alternative test, the Rhomberg Balance Test, instead of the one-leg stand because Woods complained of issues with his ankles.
“In this particular case he had a problem with following instructions,” said Henderson.
Because of the results of the Rhomberg and the defendant’s admission of taking prescription drugs that weren’t his, Henderson suspected he was intoxicated on both drugs and alcohol.
Henderson also noticed inconsistencies in his stories including the amount of beers he had consumed.
“The odor of alcohol was so strong, I knew immediately that was not from one beer,” said Henderson.
He also said he’d been working 16-hours a day, but officers determined that not to be the case.
“We contacted his supervisor. The supervisor stated to us there was no logged overtime,” said Henderson, noting the defendant’s many inconsistencies. “He said he was wearing a seatbelt. That was inconsistent as well.”
The trial continues today with more testimony in the 71st Judicial District Courtroom with Judge Brad Morin presiding.