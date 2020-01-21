Jury selection in the trial of a man, who reportedly caused the near fatal injury of an officer before leading police on a 24-hour manhunt, is set to begin Tuesday morning.
Testimony in the trial will start that afternoon in the 71st Judicial District Courtroom with 71st District Judge Brad Morin presiding.
In the case, the 34-year-old defendant, Antonio Dejuan Trammel, was arrested on May 14 for evading arrest, causing serious bodily injury to Marshall Police Officer Zachary Lastra, who was attempting to arrest him. Trammel was indicted for evading arrest, causing serious bodily injury and evading with a previous conviction.
According to Trammel’s indictment, on May 13, he intentionally fled from Officer Lastra, whom he knew was a peace officer attempting to arrest him in response to a welfare check. While the defendant was in flight, Lastra suffered serious bodily injury when his arm went through a window, sustaining several lacerations, while attempting to detain Trammel.
The indictment further noted Trammel’s prior convictions, which include an August 2003 conviction of evading arrest, an April 2005 conviction of burglary of a habitation; and the January 2017 conviction of assault family violence with a previous conviction.
Because of the prior convictions, Trammel is facing an enhanced punishment of 25 years to life in this case.
Trammel is being represented by court-appointed attorney, Jonathan Hyatt, in the case.
Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain and First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood are representing the state in the case.
Background
The evading arrest incident occurred as the officer responded to a welfare check request the evening of May 13 at the Villa Charmont Apartment at 2901 East Travis St.
“It was reported that a male subject named Antonio Trammel was at that location armed with a rifle threatening a female and her three small children,” MPD Lt. Len Ames reported, at the time. “Officers arrived at the location and observed a male subject standing in front of the apartments holding what appeared to be a rifle.”
Officers discovered the male, later identified as Trammel, had an outstanding warrant issued for his arrest out of the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole.
“Trammel was told that he was wanted and would be placed under arrest and he began running from the scene,” Ames said. “As MPD patrol officers gave pursuit, Trammel and one of the MPD officers crashed into an apartment window. The MPD officer received multiple lacerations to his left forearm and began bleeding badly.”
Responding MPD and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office units set a perimeter in an effort to contain Trammel to the wooded area bordered by East Travis, Victory Drive, Harper Drive and Indian Springs, but was unsuccessful.
The suspect was located hiding behind a house in the 600 block of West Rusk Street, the next day, following a tip from a concerned citizen.
MPD officials noted before that Trammel’s decision to run directly resulted in the injuries sustained by Officer Lastra.
Thanks to the application of life-saving tourniquets, Lastra was able to slow down the bleeding, officials said. The injured officer was then transferred to Christus Good Shepherd in Longview, where he underwent emergency surgery to treat his injuries.