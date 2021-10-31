Trick-or-treaters reveled in fun-filled events in downtown Marshall Saturday, starting with a “head turning” Trunk or Treat event presented by the HeadTurners Car Club, benefitting CASA of Harrison County.
Participants in the car show distributed candy and vied for best decorations and best light show. In addition to the decorative hot rods, children also delighted in face paintings and a duck pond that was sponsored by Cypress Junior Women’s Club.
From the Trunk or Treat, children were able to trot over to Michelson Museum and enjoy evening at the annual Dia de los Muertos-Day of the Dead Celebration. The event offered fun crafts for attendees, sweet treats and a history on the sacred tradition.
“Day of the Dead is a tradition that started over 2,000 years ago in the center of Mexico by pre-Spanish civilization known as the Aztecs,” shared organizer Audrey Lozano.
Traditionally, the Day of the Dead is celebrated on Nov. 2, and is the one day of the year the spirits of the deceased can come back to visit the living.
For the occasion, family and friends set up altars in the shape of a pyramid for their deceased loved ones, featuring photos and items owned by those that have passed, along with food and drinks, marigolds, bright colors and candles to guide the person’s spirit.
“The Aztecs loved the pyramid. And the seasonal flower, marigold, it has a scent and color that are very strong. It helps the spirit find the way of the path to come to visit your friend,” explained Lozano.
She said the museum sets up the altar Oct. 30, and leaves it up for viewing until around Nov. 3.
“All the colors are for catching their attention,” said Lozano. “The light of the candle, the scented flower, the colors in the background, the scent of the food, all those elements combined (attract the spirit).”
The altar is also adorned with replicas of monarch butterflies.
“The monarch, for us in Mexico, they represent the visit of a loved one that has passed away,” said Lozano. “So when you see one, take care of it, don’t disturb it, and appreciate it and think about that person that is visiting and say thank you.”
This year’s altar featured food from local Mexican restaurants. The altar also honored five people from the community who have passed away. Belongings that were featured included an earring, watch, glasses and a pen. A bottle of water was also placed on the altar to help quench the spirits’ thirst.
“We have water in case they come thirsty,” said Lozano.
The organizer said she’s happy the event was a success and appreciates the support.
“We’re so happy that we had a real good response from the community,” said Lozano. “They encourage us to make it happen.
“I received help from a lot of people,” she added. “This is my idea, but I couldn’t have done it without all the help of the community and everybody here.”