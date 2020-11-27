Even an ongoing pandemic didn’t slow down Trinity Episcopal Church volunteers from cranking out about 1,200 meals on Thursday in honor of Thanksgiving Day.
The full course meals included turkey, dressing, all the fixings and dessert, all prepared by the more than 60 volunteers that gave up their Thanksgiving morning to help feed others.
Marshall resident Sarah Nafe and her children Caroline, 4, Caleb, 9, and Kate, 12, were among those on Thursday that showed up to help prepare the meals.
“We are actually members at Immanuel Baptist Church but I teach at Trinity Episcopal School,” Nafe said. “We’re celebrating Thanksgiving with our family tomorrow and we’re always looking for opportunities to teach the children about serving the Lord by serving others so we wanted to come out and help today.”
The Nafes and other volunteers like Harrison County Hispanic Lions Club President Orlando Valle and Vice President Cruz Vences cut up turkey, dipped gravy and plated up hundreds of meals that were sent to the Harrison County Jail and Annex, Marshall Police Department, Marshall Fire Department, Meals on Wheels and others who drove up to grab a lunch to go.
“Due to COVID-19 this year, we’re not having people come in and sit and eat like we’ve done in the past,” Trinity Episcopal Church organizer Harold “Bud” Bray said Thursday.
First Baptist Church, Central Baptist Church, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Mrs. Braids, Bodacious BBQ and other businesses all pitched in to help provide portions of the meal and the containers to hold them, Bray said.
While this year’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused some changes to the annual Thanksgiving Day lunch, Bray said it was important to keep up the tradition.
“We’ve done this lunch every year for more than 30 years so we weren’t going to stop — this is just an adjustment,” he said. “This is a well oiled machine by now.”
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church prepares the Christmas Day meals for the area and Trinity Episcopal Church, along with all the other volunteer organizations, will once again step up next month to make sure East Texans are fed for the holiday.