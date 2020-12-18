Trinity Episcopal Church is proud to welcome Rev. Sean Duncan as its new rector.
In the Episcopal church, the rector is the priest who heads a self-supporting parish or congregation. Rev. Duncan joins Trinity from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he currently serves as Assistant Priest.
His first service will be on Sunday, Dec. 20. In an introductory video to the parish, Rev. Duncan stated, “We are overjoyed and we are excited to be able to be with you all and to see the ways that God has been working and will continue to work at Trinity Episcopal Church.”
Rev. Duncan brings a wealth of experience from ministering to young families, children, college students, the elderly, and immigrants. At his previous church, he directed Christian education and created a three year curriculum for children. Before entering parish ministry, he worked for a retreat center in Florida and a college ministry in Georgia.
Rev. Duncan holds degrees from two seminaries. This year he began a distance learning Ph.D. program through the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. He has published several academic works and views scholarship as one way he can serve the wider Church.
Trinity’s previous rector, Father John Himes, served Trinity from June 2005 until his retirement in January 2019. Father Andrew Ellison joined Trinity in 2016 and became Locum Tenens upon Father John’s retirement. Father Andrew relocated with his family to the Houston area and began his ministry at St. Catherine of Sienna Episcopal Church in July 2020.
While Trinity has been without a full-time priest, the church has continued in serving God, its members, and the greater community, especially during the pandemic, with the leadership of dedicated volunteers. Father David Greer, a retired Episcopal priest, has been leading the church in services since August.
Services are held at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays in person, with distancing and masks, and streamed to Facebook Live. All are welcome to join, whether in person or online.
With Rev. Duncan’s arrival on Sunday, Trinity will resume the 8 a.m. Sunday service in addition to the service at 10:30 a.m.
Special services for the Christmas season include:
- Lessons and Carols on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. (in person and online)
- Christmas Eve Family Mass on Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. (in person and online)
- Midnight Christmas Mass on Dec. 24 at 11 p.m. (in person only)
Trinity is located at 106 N. Grove St., between Austin St. and E. Houston. Visit www.trinityepiscopalmarshall.org for more information.