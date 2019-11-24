Trinity Episcopal Church will once again host an annual Thanksgiving outreach lunch for the community.
The Thanksgiving outreach is an effort to feed those in the community who would not otherwise be able to make or eat a Thanksgiving meal. These individuals include those who might not be able to afford a meal, those who are homebound and cannot cook for themselves, local first responders who work on Thanksgiving, as well as to the jail.
The Thanksgiving Outreach began in 1991, and has been going strong for the past 28 years.
“It began from our scriptural call to feed our neighbors. In St. John’s gospel Jesus tells Peter to feed his sheep. It also is based on Matthew chapter 25, “Lord, when was it that I saw you hungry and gave you food” the answer given was “just as you did it to the least of these who are my family, you did it to me.” We take that call seriously, and those who began this ministry saw that need to feed God’s people in our own community,” church officials said.
This ministry is not just a Trinity Episcopal Church ministry, it is a community wide effort. Last year there were just under 1,200 meals prepared, and this year the church hopes to serve the same amount.
With those numbers, there is no way we at Trinity could put this on by themselves, and due to that they are extremely grateful to all the support they get from other churches and community members. Trinity provides the turkeys and the boxes, First Baptist provides the sweet potatoes, First Methodist provides the dressing, Central Baptist provides the peas and gravy, and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church provides the desserts.
“We also are grateful for all the volunteers, many of whom are from the community, who give a little time in the morning to help prepare the meals. This is our greatest need right now, and we are asking if anybody can help out on Thanksgiving morning. We have many jobs that people can do,” church officials said.
The volunteers begin at 8 a.m. cutting up all the desserts and putting them in to go containers. At around 9 a.m. they begin serving the food.
During this time they need people to serve the food, and to move down the serving line holding to go containers while they are filled. They also need delivery drivers beginning around 10 a.m. who can take the food to the various places they need to go. At around 10:30 a.m., once all the meals are out for delivery volunteers begin serving again until the church runs out of food and the event is usually done around noon.
If anybody can help, even for an hour or two, the church would be grateful. To help just come to Trinity Episcopal Church at 106 N. Grove St. and volunteers will be put to work.
If anybody needs a meal, volunteers will serve them, no questions asked. To order a meal for delivery call the church office at 903-938-4246 or they can come pick up meals or eat at the church beginning at 11 a.m.
“We are very much looking forward to hosting this event once again. We wish to thank all those churches that help us by giving food, or giving time. We thank all of our volunteers as well. We truly cannot do it without you. If you can give some time on Thanksgiving we would appreciate the help. This is a truly worthy cause of feeding our brothers and sisters. Come and help us make someone’s Thanksgiving a blessed one,” church officials stated.