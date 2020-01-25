Trinity Episcopal School students on Friday donned their most sparkly and flashy clothing and accessories to wear to school as part of a fundraiser for Marshall’s upcoming Night to Shine prom event on Feb. 7.
The Night to Shine Marshall special prom event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and hosted by the Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall, is geared for students and adults with special needs and disabilities.
The event, which was attended by hundreds in spring of 2019, is set for 6 to 11 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Marshall Convention Center.
“The money raised from Trinity’s Night to Shine Community Fundraiser today will go towards purchasing the crowns and tiaras for the prom attendees at the event,” Night to Shine volunteer and Trinity Episcopal School Librarian Peggy Elliott said on Friday.
“We haven’t counted the money yet but we’ve raised quite a bit today,” she said. “The students could wear their sparkly and shiny clothes if they brought shiny coins and cash for the cause.”
Several students at the school on Friday participated in the fundraiser.
Night to Shine Marshall prom attendees will receive a crown or tiara as they walk the red carpet into the event. Night to Shine Marshall Organizer Patti Brady said the event is expecting 300 guests so they need about 300 of each donated item.
Night to Shine is a global event that partners with local churches and nonprofits to host a prom event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation which is geared for students and adults with special needs and disabilities.
The 2019 event created a magical and lasting memory for Marshall resident and Night to Shine guest Ann Majors who attended last year’s event with her buddy.
“I went last year and I felt like a queen,” Majors said previously. “I want to do it again so I can feel like a queen again.”
Majors said she had a wonderful night of dancing, good food and fun in 2019.
“I danced all night with my buddy,” Majors said. “I got dressed up and had my hair and make up done. I still need to pick out my dress for this year.”
This year’s event is expected to see guests from across the East Texas area, including from area schools, adult residential facilities and area organizations, that span from Longview to Carthage, Jefferson and Shreveport.
Brady said several area colleges also step up to help out for Night to Shine, including Panola College, East Texas Baptist University, University of Texas Longview University Center and Wiley College.
“Panola College’s Cosmetology students are coming to do the hair and makeup again for our guests this year,” Brady said. “We will also have some jewelry out that they can select to wear and the Marshall High School FFA is making corsages and boutonnieres for the guests.”
Brady said the event creates a lasting memory for all involved.
“Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older,” Brady said previously. “Immanuel Baptist Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that is uniting churches of different denominations all over the world with the common goal of celebrating people with special needs.”
Tim Tebow started the Night to Shine event six years ago and this year, more than 700 churches worldwide will be hosting events on the same night in February.
“It is awe inspiring to see how God is using the church globally to stand up and advocate for people with special needs. I truly believe that the world is coming together through Night to Shine to celebrate the love that God has for us. Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community – a chance to be a part of something significant and life-changing…and to be blessed in the process,” Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation said in a statement.
For additional information on the Night to Shine 2020 event hosted by Immanuel Baptist Church, visit www.ibcmarshall.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/nighttoshinemarshall/
“It’s an experience like no other. This event is one of the many opportunities throughout the year, we celebrate people with unique abilities and show them how much they are loved by us and most importantly by Christ,” Brady said.
For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: www.timtebowfoundation.org.