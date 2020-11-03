Trinity Sitter Service recently presented a $450 donation to the Harrison County NAACP Branch No. 6185 from funds raised from a communitywide garage sale, to help aid the organization in its office operations.
“I’d like to thank everyone in the community that supported the garage sale for NAACP,” said Mona Bradley, Trinity Sitter Service owner.
“No matter if you donated money, items for the sale, your physical time, or the use of your facility, your acts of kindness were greatly appreciated,” she said.
“Because of the community, we had an abundance of items to sale,” said Bradley. “May these funds lay the foundation in helping this organization to continue to serve this community.”
With the NAACP Harrison County Branch standing to lose its main fundraiser this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trinity Sitter Service planned the fundraiser to help the nonprofit organization fill in the gap.
Local NAACP President Zephaniah Timmins thanked Bradley and the Trinity Sitter Service for their kindness.
“I just really can’t thank Ms. Bradley enough and the people that came out to help,” said Timmins.
He said Bradley lives out the Golden Rule, do unto others as you would have them do unto you, in her mission statement.
“When she came to me and she realized that we’re in a pandemic and we may not be able to have our freedom banquet, she immediately asked: ‘What can I do to help’” Timmins shared. “We don’t have many people like that in the world today that can come up to you and just ask: ‘What can I do to help?’”
“I was just kind of blown out of the water,” he said of her gesture. “I said whatever you would like to do would be greatly appreciated.”
Timmins said he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the fundraiser.
“The few hours that we were down at the garage sale, I never would’ve thought it would’ve raised so much money but it did,” he said. “We just want to say thank you to Trinity Sitter Service for everything you have done for us and I know we’ll continue to work together because she’s a part of this organization, as well.”
Timmins said the local NAACP appreciates any help the organization receives. He explained before that the NAACP’s only annual fundraiser to help with operational expenses is the well-attended Martin Luther King banquet/Freedom Fund events; but because it will most likely be canceled this year, because of the coronavirus, the organization will lose about $5,000 from its annual budget.
Timmins said he appreciates charitable efforts such as the Trinity Sitter Service’s and others that have reached out to assist the organization in its time of need.
“We’re asking others to step up. If there’s something you think we can do, we will appreciate it,” he said.
“These small gifts, when they all come together, turn in to large gifts,” the local president said. “That means we’ll be able to keep our building open for another year.
“Whatever donation you can do to send in, we are here, and we’re asking that you’ll please help us,” he said. “Thank you.”
For donate, call the local NAACP office at 903-935-2255.