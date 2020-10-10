With the NAACP Harrison County Branch standing to lose its main fundraiser this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trinity Sitter Service is hoping to help fill in the gap by hosting a communitywide garage sale, on Oct. 24, to help aid the nonprofit organization.
“I do want to help them because I know they’re going to lose their primary fundraiser,” said Mona Bradley, Trinity Sitter Service owner.
“I am a self-professed nurturer by nature. I just believe in taking care of people and this was on my heart to do, to give back to the community,” she said, encouraging all to support the fundraiser to help be a blessing.
The garage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, on the parking lot of Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Ave. All proceeds will go to benefit the local NAACP, Bradley said.
Bradley said the Trinity Sitter Service welcomes donated items from community members to help make the fundraiser a success.
“We are currently taking donations now up until October 22,” said Bradley. “We’re accepting gently worn clothes — all sizes — and gently used household items.”
Zephaniah Timmins, local NAACP president, said he’s grateful to the Trinity Sitter Service for reaching out to the organization to offer assistance.
“She reached out to me and the NAACP and wanted to see what is it that they could do to help, and so this is one of the things she came up with — a yard sale — and people could donate items to buy to help out the NAACP,” said Timmins.
“We’re so grateful for them for reaching out to us. They’re not the only ones, but the first ones to say: ‘Hey, what can we do to help you.’ It just kind of blew me because no one else, at this point, has realized where our funding comes from, and that all of a sudden we’re going to be without funding,” the president said.
Timmins said the NAACP’s only annual fundraiser to help with operational expenses is the well-attended Martin Luther King banquet/Freedom Fund events; but because it will most likely be canceled this year, because of the coronavirus, the organization will lose about $5,000 from its annual budget.
“Our Martin Luther King banquet is the only fundraiser that we have during the course of the year. That’s what keeps the building open and helps keep us going,” said Timmins.
“Now I will continue to send out (sponsorship) letters when it’s time for the MLK banquet, for people to continue to donate to the cause, but most of the time people are looking for a program, but this time I don’t think we’ll be able to have one,” he said. “We’ll lose about $5,000 due to COVID.”
Timmins said the local NAACP will still, however, rely on money from its annual membership drive as well. He said he appreciates charitable efforts such as the Trinity Sitter Service’s and others that have reached out to assist the organization in its time of need.
“Anytime we need something, a lot of the members would chip in to pay (utilities) and maybe buy supplies; and we have a lot of people that donate, and they do a really good job of donating,” Timmins said. “We just appreciate them so much.
“And we pray that even during this time, we know people don’t have much, but whatever people can do to help us, we thank God for them,” he said.
To donate items to the communitywide garage sale, contact Mona Bradley at (903) 407-7170 or Monique Hicks at (903) 407-5636.
“We’ll pick up here locally and we’ll go up to 10 miles outside of Marshall,” said Bradley.
Donated items can also be stored at the local NAACP, at 103 Young Street.
“Let’s all be a blessing to our community,” she encouraged.
According to its history, the NAACP nationally was organized on Feb. 12, 1909, by a group of white and black citizens who, believing that the treatment of blacks in the United States violated the Constitution, felt positive action should be taken. The NAACP launched as a result of race riots in the summer of 1908 in Springfield, Illinois.
The organization’s program efforts today focuses on education, housing, labor and industry, legal redress, political action, veterans affairs, community coordination, youth outreach, consumer protection, economic advancement, church works, voter registration and more. Membership helps to combat discrimination nationwide and locally.