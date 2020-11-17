Students at Trinity Episcopal School in Marshall celebrated Red Ribbon Week this year, the longest standing anti-drug campaign in the country.
The week of events kicked off on Oct. 23 and lasted through Halloween, with students dressing up each day based on a theme.
Special days included monochrome Monday, college T-Shirt day, dress as a book character day, decade day and more.
The goal of the week long campaign is to raise awareness about the harmful affects of drug use, and to work towards a drug free country.
The Red Ribbon Campaign was started when drug traffickers in Mexico City murdered DEA agent Kiki Camarena in 1985.
This began the tradition of displaying Red Ribbons as a symbol of intolerance towards the use of drugs. The mission of the Red Ribbon Campaign is to present a unified and visible commitment towards the creation of a drug free America.
The national event is organized each year by the National Family Partnership, formerly known as the National Federation of Parents for Drug Free Youth.
The organization was established as a grassroots, nonprofit organization in 1980 by concerned parents who were convinced they should begin to play a leadership role in drug prevention.
Since its founding thirty years ago, NFP has devoted its efforts to the well-being of youth and today they are a national leader in drug prevention education and advocacy.