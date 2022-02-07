Trinity Episcopal School students have been saving their change in an effort to make a donation for a good cause.
Students and staff at Trinity Episcopal School in Marshall recently collected loose change, cash, and checks for Night to Shine Marshall. The students’ efforts managed to raise more than $1,500 to benefit the Tim Tebow Foundation event which provides a memorable night for its honored special guests.
Trinity Episcopal School students and staff wore shiny items to school each day and learned about the important purpose behind the annual Night to Shine Marshall event.
“We want to give a big thank you to Peggy Frost Elliott, the staff, students and parents at Trinty Episcopal School for their support this year and always,” Night to Shine Marshall hosts at Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall said in a statement. “Your kindness and love are so appreciated.”
Night to Shine Marshall is one of the most exciting events of the year for its special guests.
This year’s event is set for Feb. 11 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Marshall and it is sponsored with the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is a global event that partners with local churches and nonprofits to host a prom event from the Tim Tebow Foundation that is geared for students and adults with special needs and disabilities.
East Texas area schools, adult residential facilities and area organizations, spanning from Longview to Carthage, Jefferson and Shreveport participate in the event each year that is manned by hundreds of volunteers for more hundreds of participants.
“Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older,” Community Healthcore’s Patty Brady said in a press release. “Immanuel Baptist Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that is uniting churches of different denominations all over the world with the common goal of celebrating people with special needs.”
Tim Tebow started the event six years ago that will be hosted by more than 700 churches worldwide on the same night in February.
“It is awe inspiring to see how God is using the church globally to stand up and advocate for people with special needs. I truly believe that the world is coming together through Night to Shine to celebrate the love that God has for us. Every town, every village, every state, every country needs a Night to Shine for their special needs community — a chance to be a part of something significant and life-changing … and to be blessed in the process,” Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation said in a statement.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Night to Shine 2022 will once again be held as a Shine-Thru Parade and Drive-In Celebration at the church parking lot.
Honored guests will experience a red carpet, music, photo opportunities, flowers, special gifts and the annual king and queen of the event will be crowned as they drive through the Shine-Thru Parade.
Following the Shine-Thru Parade, will be the Drive-In Celebration with a message from Immanuel Baptist Church Pastor Shawn Smith, and a video message from Tim Tebow and other special guests. During the Drive-in Celebration, guests will enjoy dinner while listening to KMHT 103.9 FM in their vehicle.
In addition to needing monetary donations, the church is also seeking to fill 100 Blessing Bags for the event’s guests and caregivers. Needed items include snacks, journals, devotionals, bottled waters, toothpaste and lotion. Items may be dropped off at IBC, located at 2408 West Pinecrest Dr. in Marshall.
The Honored Guest registration is now available online at https://ibcmarshall.com/lift-ministry
To find out more about Night to Shine, visit timtebowfoundation.org/ministries/night-to-shine.