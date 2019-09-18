Tropical Storm Imelda is expected to dump 4 to 6 inches of rain in the area through Friday and relieve the area of a summer-long dry spell, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
The weather service forecast said showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight in Marshall with a 60% chance of precipitation through tonight and Friday, dipping to 20% after Friday night. The storm was expected to arrive Wednesday. Marshall is currently under a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Friday.
Imelda developed near coastal Texas Tuesday and will continue a slow northward track, bringing 5 to 10 in inches of rain across East Texas into western Louisiana, with isolated storm totals as high as 20 to 25 inches, the weather service posted Wednesday at weather.gov. Heavy rains also likely produce “significant to life threatening flash flooding” across East Texas into western Louisiana, the weather service said.
“We are not anticipating flooding (in the Longview area) because it has been so dry,” weather service meteorologist Aaron Davis said. “However, flash flooding is a completely different deal,” more likely to occur in low-lying and urban areas.
While rains could raise the level of the Sabine River slightly, Davis said he does not see a threat of flooding because the river was only 2.5 feet high downstream of Longview Wednesday, way below flood stage at 25 feet.
He said the additional rainfall also is likely to bring the summer rainfall totals to normal.
“It was definitely an above-average spring,” Davis said. “It was a wet winter, too.”
Stevens commented, “We were really, really wet in the spring. We had lots of foliage available to bloom, and all of a sudden it stopped raining. It got really dry.”
He said the rainfall likely will lead area county courts to lift burn bans. As of Wednesday, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported 172 of the 254 counties in Texas imposed burn bans, including Gregg, Harrison, Upshur, Rusk, Smith, Bowie, Cass, Marion and Morris in East Texas.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the court will determine where the county is in the the Keetch-Bryan Drought Index before deciding whether to lift a ban that went into effect Sept. 4.
“If it drops a considerable amount, we certainly will consider (lifting the ban),” Stoudt said.
Harrison County Fire Marshal Thomas Mock said dry spells have occurred around mid-July and have lasted until early November.
“Hopefully, we will get enough rain coming pretty soon” to relieve the drought, he said.
The Texas drought monitor map said 12,892 million Texans, 51% percent of state’s population, are living under drought conditions, with 6.908 million more living in abnormally dry areas.
The southern portion Gregg County and northern part of Rusk County have been in severe drought, along with southern Morris County, western Camp County, southwestern Cass County and a small area of Upshur, Cass and Titus counties.
Longview-based businessman Dennis “Spike” Bowles, who owns farm and ranch holdings, said the dry summer has affected hay for the winter.
“If we can get the rain, it will be OK,” said Bowles, who raises cattle on a few thousand acres in Gregg and Upshur counties.
Crops such as hay grown in East Texas are accustomed to 4 inches of rain a month, said Calvin Trostle, professor and extension agronomist at the Department of Soil & Crop Sciences at Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center in Lubbock.
“If you’ve got drought and you have a lack of water, you are going to have less growth” for hay, Trostle said. He added he would not be surprised if the yield is half of what would otherwise grow.