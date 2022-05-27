Marshall lawyer William Hughey, in his commencement address, had one piece of advice for the soon-to-be Marshall Early Graduation School graduates: “true to it, not new to it.”
The saying comes from a Moneybagg Yo song, and Hughey encouraged graduates to find their passions in life and overcome any obstacles that would stand in their way.
“Now, some of the older individuals in the crowd, you probably go more with the concept that there must be a struggle to have progress,” he said. “Well, true to it, not new to it is kind of new version.”
Marshall Early Graduation School hosted its commencement ceremony on Thursday at Memorial City Hall before a standing-room-only crowd of excited parents and friends.
Hughey began his speech by asking graduates to turn around and wave and cheer for their support groups, the family and friends who helped them reach the milestone that is graduating from high school.
Hughey said graduates had to be true to themselves and work hard to reach the point where they met the requirements for graduation. He encouraged them to continue working towards new goals in life, even after school. Sometimes, he said, they’d encounter obstacles — and it was graduates’ jobs to find a way past those too.
He told graduates he was excited for them, because they’ll go on to do great things — in fact they already had, he said, just by getting to graduation.
“All you need to do is take that ability and go forward and do all the things that you’re supporting groups, your mother, your father, your significant other, your friends and relatives, all know you can do,” he said.