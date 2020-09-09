wveigel
President Donald Trump had his fair share of champions that dedicated time over Labor Day weekend to show their love and support for him during his reelection campaign via a parade on Lake Caddo.
On Sunday, more than 450 boats decorated in red, white and blue, boasting Trump signs and aiming to have a good time on the holiday weekend, took to the lake.
Harrison County Republican Party Precinct 14 Chairman Jack Harmon spent the day celebrating his 63rd birthday on the water and supporting the president.
“It was a very great birthday experience that I will never forget having rode on my friend Cyndy Harper Jackson party barge during the Trump boat parade on Caddo Lake,” Harmon wrote on social media.
One of the more creative boats showcased a ‘President Trump’ and included ‘Secret Service’ protection for him, dancing and listening to music along the way.
Starting the Caddo Lake God and Country Boat Parade at the Hwy. 43 bridge and making their way to the Johnson Ranch Bridge in Uncertain, the parade took approximately an hour and a half and ‘churned up quite a bit of mud’ with the number of boats that participated, according to Harmon.
Another Trump support event is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. in downtown Jefferson called the Tractors for Trump Parade sponsored by the Marion County Republican Party.