Texas State Technical College has announced the addition of hybrid and electric vehicle training courses in a partnership between the automotive technology and diesel equipment technology departments.
In an effort to adapt to the rising prominence of hybrid and electric vehicles in the automotive and diesel industries, TSTC’s automotive technology and diesel equipment technology departments partnered to create a training class that will better prepare students for changing industry standards.
TSTC’s statewide department chair for diesel equipment technology Thomas Breshears detailed many vehicle manufacturer’s plans to become emission-free by 2035 — and the need to provide training that is uniquely designed to prepare students to maintain them — as part of the inspiration behind the class.
“We’re wanting to prepare the students because these electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles are on the road today, whether it’s light-duty vehicles, whether we’re talking about semitrucks or pieces of equipment,” said Breshears. “We’re trying to give all the students who go through our program at least a fundamental knowledge of these electric vehicles and also safety working around them.”
With rising demand from local employers who partner with TSTC for employee recruitment, the college is incorporating the additional training as an introduction to hybrid and electric vehicles to meet current technology. One key issue they are focusing on in the class is safety.
“We feel the safety involved in the training is critically important. Because if a student goes into the workforce and encounters this type of equipment, the voltages involved are extremely dangerous,” said TSTC’s lead instructor for the diesel equipment technology program Bradley Hayes. “That is the reason for us introducing it now, to make sure that our students have that preparation. Because with current trends, it will absolutely be something they deal with in their career.”
According to S&P Global Mobility projections, electric vehicle sales in the United States could reach 40 percent of total passenger car sales by the year 2030. This is expected to impact a variety of industries due to factors including the development of the vehicles, the manufacturing of the batteries that power them, and the infrastructure needed to charge them.
Students who are set to begin the TSTC’s diesel equipment technology program in the Fall will be the first to participate in the additional training which will take place during their third semester. The automotive technology program will begin the additional training in the next fall semester.
TSTC will also be offering the hybrid and electric vehicle training class as part of the college’s workforce training program which allows companies to send employees to participate and gain new skills.