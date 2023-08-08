TSTC Career Services Hosts Resume Workshop for Summer Students

The Texas State Technical College’s Career Services department recently hosted a resume writing workshop for summer students.
The TSTC resume writing workshop hosted on the Marshall campus from July 31 through Aug. 2 featured an average of 19 students who attended each session. The workshop is designed to assist students with the job application process. The Career Services department holds up to three workshops each month, with resume writing being a recurring subject once per month.
“We cover resume writing, cover letters, soft skills, interviewing and professionalism, social media behavior, job searches — we have all sorts of different workshops,” said TSTC Career Services Coordinator Jena Corley.
Topics discussed during the presentation included resume and cover letter writing, interviewing, professionalism, and avoiding phishing cams, as well as an overview of TSTC’s job portal for graduates and employers called hireTSTC. This platform allows for any company to post job opportunities on the portal and grants lifetime access for students and graduates.
The Career Services department at TSTC offers 100 percent free services to help teach the professional skills needed to apply student’s technical skills in the workforce. Students attending the Career Services workshop on the Marshall campus were able to receive detailed support for the job application process to assist their career placement after graduation.
“It means a lot (that TSTC is) willing to walk side by side with us instead of telling us we need to do these things, and you’re not letting us just fall on our faces,” said TSTC Process Operations student Christine Richardson. “It’s like no other program that I’ve been through.”
“Come down here and get your resume done within that first semester, and then update it every two semesters,” said TSTC Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology student John White.
“Placing more Texans in great-paying jobs, that’s our entire mission,” Corley said. “We’re here to make sure that whatever a student needs through their whole job process, we assist with.”