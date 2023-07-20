Texas State Technical College has announced that the industrial systems mechanical and electrical specialties will be combined to better meet industry and student needs.
Currently, students of the industrial systems program at TSTC can specialize either in mechanical or electrical industrial systems. The new changes to be implemented will combine the two specialties into a single statewide program.
“Industrial systems is the background in industrial manufacturing and industrial atmospheres that keeps things running, keeps equipment, maintains repairs and, when broken, even installs new equipment,” said TST industrial systems statewide department chair Edward Chaney.
The combination of the mechanical and electrical specialties for the industrial systems program at TSTC comes as the college seeks to better position graduates to be prepared to meet employer demands. The program is offered at TSTC campuses in Marshall, Abilene, East Williamson County, Fort Bend County, North Texas and Waco.
The TSTC industrial systems program is described as the “jack of all trades” in electrical and mechanical applications. This gives students the skills needed to repair and maintain hydraulic systems, pneumatic equipment, conveyor systems, and electrical and mechanical controls. The program offers both an associate degree and a certification for students.
“Let’s say something happens in their life, and they have to relocate,” said Chaney. “They can continue this same award no matter which TSTC location they decide to continue on to, but it also gives them a stronger combined skill set versus a separate skill set.”
The combination of the electrical and mechanical specialties will take effect in the upcoming Fall semester, however, the program has already started to arrange dual enrollment student schedules to make the transition easier for students.
“I’m excited to see where it’s going,” said TSTC’s industrial systems lead instructor at the North Texas campus Jarriet Durham. “I’m excited to see the caliber of students that we produce because I think this is good. It’s good to streamline processes, to strengthen and beef up the training, and especially just to see the students really come in and get their money’s worth and be better prepared for what they’re getting ready to go into.”
“It just makes them better,” said Durham regarding the combined specialties. “The more we know, the more trades that our students can be exposed to and the more hands-on that they can get, the better prepared they’ll be for the industry. So we’re looking at a more well-rounded, more prepared, more capable graduate going out into industry.”