The cybersecurity program at Texas State Technical College will offer live online classrooms for students in the program to receive additional one-on-one help if needed.
The live one-on-one online classrooms are taught by instructors from TSTC’s cybersecurity program and give students an opportunity to enter a breakout room to receive individualized help in whatever topic they are working through in their studies.
“As good as the content is in the courses, it’s really helpful to have a student come in that doesn’t quite understand what’s going on here to be able to explain it (to them) in a little different way or to give them some examples,” said TSTC cybersecurity instructor Doug Peters.
The concept of individual online one-on-one lessons came from a recent meeting for cybersecurity program instructors. The additional lessons have been a success as well, with instructors saying during the fall semester they see between 30 to 35 students per day who are seeking extra help.
“What we have here with this online classroom is a representation of the effectiveness of the online cyber instructor team,” said TSTC statewide online cybersecurity and digital forensics lead instructor Keith Kooyman. “This is something that’s been a child of a bit of a brainstorm, a think tank, if you will, and it’s been highly successful.”
TSTC routinely updates the cybersecurity program to meet industry needs amidst new standards and a growing variety of ways cybersecurity is included in day-to-day activities. The program is a part of the college’s TSTCYou initiative, described as an accelerated and flexible performance-based education to accommodate students with busy schedules.
In the TSTCYou initiative, students work with enrollment coaches to develop two-hour time block scheduling to complete their degree program. This includes lectures, videos, and the online learning management system Canvas. The schedules also offer mini-lectures by instructors throughout the day alongside tests which are demonstration-based, online or written.
“Cybersecurity now touches nearly every aspect of our lives,” said cybersecurity instructor Joel Bryant. “Whether it is the farming industry or aviation, all these different industries all touch the cybersecurity field.”
TSTC currently offers an associate of applied science degree in cybersecurity, two certificates of completion in cybersecurity, and an advanced technology certificate in digital forensics specialist.