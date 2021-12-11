Texas State Technical College in Marshall celebrated the graduation of more than 80 students on Friday during the college’s 2021 fall commencement at the Marshall Convention Center.
The in-person graduation ceremony was the first for TSTC Marshall since the fall of 2019 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The graduates on Thursday were surrounded by friends and family to help them celebrate their achievements. The class also heard from commencement speaker Marshall Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Rush Harris, who encouraged the graduates to become leaders in the community.
“You will be the next leaders,” Harris told the group of technical school grads. “People will look up to you. You are the reason our economy continues to grow locally.”
Harris commended the students for not only completing necessary courses and skill sets but for also managing to do so during the chaotic time of the pandemic.
“You all did this during the hardest times,” he said. “How do you concentrate when you don’t know what the future is going to bring? But you all did it. You are now leaders and people are watching you.”
Harris said the pandemic taught him and others the value of community and human interaction.
“I know the value of community now after spending so much time alone during quarantines,” Harris said. “We need communication with others and to help each other. People need relationships and a community.”
Harris then issued three challenges to the graduates as they take their next steps.
“I challenge you to teach. Communicate what you’ve learned to those around you, to those who look up to you,” he said. “Next, I challenge you to do — do something in your community. Act, become involved, make your mark in the community. The community you build is up to you so get engaged, listen, collaborate and adapt.”
Lastly, Harris challenged the group to love.
“Love others, take your leadership and be there for your friends and family. You won’t succeed by isolating yourself,” he said.