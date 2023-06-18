Texas State Technical College’s Marshall campus recently hosted an interview practicum for students at the college to gain practice and advice through participating in mock job interviews.
The TSTC Career Services department plans an interview practicum in every semester for students to engage in before their graduation. On June 7, there were three mock interview sessions with 38 students attending. TSTC Marshall’s Career Services coordinator Jena Corley commented on the chance to observe student reactions and development throughout the interview practicum.
“I’d ask them how they felt after each round in the waiting room, and almost all of them said they started off nervous or uncertain of how to answer the questions,” said Corley. “By the end they understood the value of being prepared for an interview and being able to talk about their skills.”
Each of the participating students were given the opportunity to engage in the three different mock interview sessions which lasted for 15 minutes. At the end of each interview, the volunteers conducting the interview for students provided feedback and gave advice on areas for improvement.
“I learned a lot about myself,” said third-semester Electrical Lineworker and Management Technology student Kain Wieczorek. “I learned that I’m well spoken, but I still had things to work on. In my first interview, I was sort of slouched and I didn’t introduce myself. Then in the following interviews, I started sitting up straight, I was more confident, more well-spoken, and I wasn’t saying ‘um.’”
Although interview practicums are typically held only one time each semester, students at TSTC in Marshall are able to schedule appointments with the Career Services to continue practicing their interviewing skills anytime during the semester.
“I went in thinking that that was my only option; I was all into that one job,” said Wieczorek. “In my most recent interview, she explained to go in knowing that you have options and to think about it not like, ‘Is this job for me,’ but, ‘Am I fit for this job?’”
