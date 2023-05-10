Fifty-two students from Texas State Technical College’s Marshall campus graduated as part of the spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, May 5 at Memorial City Hall.
The ceremony was opened with a welcome and message to the graduates showcasing the more than 100,000 graduates since the college’s creation in 1965 who have reached high demand jobs in companies like Tesla, Encore, Coca-Cola and SpaceX.
The Board of Regents Honor Graduates earned high honors as students graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average, alongside the recent SkillsUSA student competitors, who earned TSTC more medals than all of the other two and four year colleges in Texas.
Commencement speaker and TSTC Provost Barton Day thanked the graduates and their families for their hard work earning either their associate degree or certificates of completion and officially inducted each one as an alumni of TSTC.
“There’s a lot of folks here today who have supported each one of these graduates,” said Day. “Nobody gets here alone. So, on behalf of the TSTC family, we offer you a heartfelt thank you for being an instrumental part of their journey.”
“I encourage you all to go out into the world like the legend you will become,” said Day. “We are so proud of you all, congratulations.”
The students were presented their degrees or certificates to applause from friends and families in the audience as each participating student celebrated their accomplishments. Also in attendance were local business, including Eastman Chemical and Texas Instruments, who seek to hire TSTC students to meet their workforce needs.
Those in attendance of the spring 2023 Commencement Ceremony were provided with programs that outlined the TSTC alumni networks, the TSTC Foundation and career services offered, alongside a message from the Chancellor and CEO Mike Reeser.
“You are surely filled with pride today as you celebrate graduation, an outstanding achievement that only a few accomplish,” Reeser said. “Today may be the end of your time at TSTC, but it is also the first day of your next adventure: a new career.”
Several of the graduates have already secured jobs and were introduced at the ceremony for those in attendance. These include Michelle White continuing a career with Tech Team Advantage, Roger Setton continuing a career with Grady Crane Services, Rolando Trevino continuing a career with Nora Cylinders, Nathan Edelman continuing a career with Powerhouse Rail, Will Ford continuing a career with Eastman Chemical, Austin Slater continuing a career with Slater Air, and Kristin Jackson continuing a career with Diamond C.
“We are grateful to have been a part of your college journey, and we will count on you being an ambassador for TSTC throughout the years ahead,” said Reeser.