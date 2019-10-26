Students from across East Texas converged on Texas State Technical College in Marshall’s campus on Friday to check out the college’s first ever Senior Day and scholarship giveaway.
More than 250 senior high school students from Marshall, Longview, Henderson, Carthage and other districts visited the college’s Senior Day on Friday to learn more about the technical school’s programs, classes and housing options.
“This is our first ever Senior Day and it has turned out great,” TSTC Marshall’s Coordinator of Student Recruitment Patty Lopez said on Friday. “We wanted to create an event for students who might be on the fence or who want to learn more about TSTC to see what we offer.”
The TSTC Marshall Foundation also worked with area businesses to create scholarship opportunities for several of the students.
“We have $2,300 in scholarships that were handed out today,” she said. “We also had 51 students so far apply to attend TSTC Marshall.”
The college is planning to make Senior Day an annual event and wanted to host the event in the fall, before students begin turning in their college applications and making plans post graduation.
“They’ve taken tours of the campus, of housing and some even visited the lineman’s yard and labs for hands on activities,” Lopez said.
The students who attended Friday’s event volunteered for the field trip after expressing interest in possibly attending TSTC Marshall.