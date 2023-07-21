The Texas State Technical College campus in Marshall will be hosting a car show, open house, and food drive on Saturday, July 22.
TSTC is inviting the community to attend the event for free. It will include food trucks, campus tours and program demonstrations for prospective students and families, as well as a giveaway for those in attendance. The car show will feature trophies for Jeeps, cars, and other participants alongside swag bags for participants.
Proceeds from the event are set to go towards the Advocacy and Resource Center food pantry. The college will be also be collecting non-perishable food items during the event for a food drive that will benefit the Advocacy and Resource Center.
All car show participants will be entered for a chance to receive a free winch and all attendees at the event will be entered for a chance to win a free BBQ grill as part of the giveaway. The Marshall Police Department has also supported the event by providing goodie bags for participants. TSTC has released a flier including a QR code to scan for anyone interested in registering their vehicle for the car show.
The TSTC car show, open house, and food drive will be located at the Marshall campus at 2650 East End Blvd. South on Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.