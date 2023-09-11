Marshall’s Texas State Technical College campus will be hosting a Blood Drive event with LifeShare Blood Center on Monday, Sept. 18 as part of the Sock it to Cancer and Save Lives campaign.
The TSTC campus will be hosting a Blood Drive event on Monday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. open to the community. The donation is in partnership with the LifeShare Blood Center, who will be giving our free LifeShare socks to participants while supplies last.
The Sock it to Cancer and Save Lives Blood Drive campaign from LifeShare Blood Center will be active across East Texas and surrounding areas from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. The flier for the Blood Drive donation includes a QR code, which participants can scan to schedule a time to donate on the day of the event as part of the Donor Pass. This must be completed on the day of the donation only.
LifeShare Blood Center was established in 1942 and is a 501©(3) nonprofit community blood bank governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. The organization has more than 100 medical facilities and hospitals throughout East Texas, Louisiana, and South Arkansas. LifeShare Blood Center is also a member of America’s Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program.
The mobile Blood Drive donation event will be available for the community at the TSTC campus located at 2650 E. End Blvd. S. in Marshall.