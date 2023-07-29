Texas State Technical College in Marshall has announced an upcoming spotlight event for the precision machining program for prospective students.
The TSTC spotlight event for precision machining will be open to the community for interested students to learn more about the program through an information session provided by the college. This includes an opportunity to tour the lab, experience a hands-on learning session and get to know the instructors at the campus.
The event will give prospective students a chance to ask questions to instructors and gain more information on potential career paths which could be available when graduating from the program.
The precision machining program at TSTC is one of several statewide programs that are included in the Money-Back Guarantee initiative by the college. This initiative began in November 2016, and allows students pursuing associate degrees and certificates of completion in the designated programs which are part of the money-back guarantee to be eligible for a tuition refund if they are not hired in their field within six months after graduation.
The precision machining program at TSTC offers an associates degree and multiple certifications of completion, each are available at the Marshall campus. precision machining is described by the college as the process of a tool or piece of hardware being made from a material to create a needed part. Machinists are used in automobile production, surgical devices and aircraft parts as well as many other industries.
TSTC has included the precision machining program as part of the engineering and manufacturing industry where the college’s official website provides an estimated four percent projected job growth and 91,300 projected new jobs from 2021 through 2031, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The precision machining program Spotlight event will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the TSTC campus in Marshall at 2650 East End Blvd. South in Marshall. You can learn more about the event by visiting the college’s website at tstc.edu/PMTspotlight.