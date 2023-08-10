Texas State Technical College in Marshall will be hosting program spotlights open to prospective students for both the industrial systems and drafting and design programs.
The program spotlights hosted by TSTC include the opportunity to tour the lab, experience hands-on learning sessions, and a chance to meet the instructors for each program. There will also be discussions on potential career opportunities as well for students interested in joining the program.
The industrial systems technology spotlight will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. located at the TSTC Marshall campus. The industrial systems program at TSTC teaches students how systems work together in a facility. This provides a better understanding of mechanical and electrical systems in order to diagnose and make repairs. industrial systems is described as the “jack of all trades” in electrical and mechanical applications on the college’s official website.
The industrial systems technology program at TSTC is included in the Money-Back Guarantee initiative by the college. Beginning in 2016, this program allows students pursuing both associate degrees and certificates of completion in the designated programs to be eligible for a tuition refund if they are not hired in their field within six months after graduation.
The drafting and design spotlight will be held on Friday, Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. located at the TSTC Marshall campus. The drafting and design program at TSTC allows students to work with architects and engineers in computer-aided drafting in both commercial and residential visual renderings. This program teaches the skills needed to provide accurate drawings that detail size, shape, and materials to exact planning specifications.
The spotlight events from the college are open to the community and will be hosted at the TSTC campus in Marshall located at 2650 East End Blvd. South in the Visitor Entry of the Technology Center.